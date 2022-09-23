WFP Haiti Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

USD 64.8 m six-months (September 2022 – February 2023) net funding requirements, representing 49% of total

USD 55.3 m for Emergency Response

*Figures on beneficiaries and transfers are not included. Due to the current situation, monitoring activities are limited and numbers in corporate systems are under-estimates.

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP provided emergency assistance (food or cash) to 58,715 people and distributed USD 163,100 and 1,024 mt across three departments (Artibonite, Center and North-West) in six municipalities.

• The emergency assistance to respond to internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to gang-violence distributed 60,078 hot meals twice a day to 1,152 IDPs in Cité Soleil. WFP also distributed 0.5 mt of Plumpy Doz, a ready-to-use supplementary food, to 315 children to prevent malnutrition.

• WFP finished the construction of four classrooms in two schools affected by the August 2021 earthquake in the Grand’Anse Department. In addition, WFP is completing the construction of six additional classrooms and three canteens before the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

• WFP, together with its cooperating partners, Government officials, smallholder farmers associations and schools, conducted a workshop on its home-grown school feeding programme. Furthermore, WFP participated in a national consultation forum on education launched on 3, 4 and 11 August in coordination with UNESCO, UNICEF and the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office, in preparation for the ‘Transforming Education Summit’ in New York, a key initiative in response to a global crisis in education.

• WFP established a technical collaboration with the Economic and Social Assistance Fund to support resilience activities in three departments (NorthWest, Grand’Anse and Nippes) highly affected by food insecurity and the earthquake in August 2021.

• United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) Haiti transported 1,021 passengers through 120 flights and 750 kg of cargo for 97 registered organizations through an helicopter and a fixedwing aircraft. In addition, for the first time, UNHAS Haiti launched online check-in in Port-au-Prince. However, security constraints have a significant impact on field mission travel with 11 flights cancelled in August.

• The WFP contracted vessel, the M/V Linda D, completed its fifth month of operation in Haiti. Due to insecurity prevailing in the port areas, WFP resumed maritime services in the second week of August, and only 7 voyages took place transporting 867 mt of humanitarian cargo and 44 trucks. In addition to the charter vessel, WFP performed 3 voyages transporting 30 mt and 9 vehicles through a local maritime transport service provider contracted in July.