WFP Haiti Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

2,240.6 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 6.7 million of cash-based transfers

US$ 10.5 million six-month net funding requirements

522,980 people assisted in AUGUST 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP delivered over US$ 6,552,860 in cash-based transfers (CBT) and 1,900 mt to 482,000 people.

• Immediately after the 14 August earthquake, the WFP dedicated all its logistics to the transport of medical and health actors. WFP intervened to assist an additional 25,500 beneficiaries with 340.6 mt of in-kind rations. 35,247 hot meals were also distributed to people affected in hospitals and health centres in the most affected areas.

• Following the earthquake, WFP completed its first school assessment through phone interviews to school directors and visits to schools with its Cooperating Partners in 245 schools out of the 268 that WFP is assisting in the Grand’Anse and Nippes departments. The assessment for the 23 remaining schools will be completed by midSeptember.

• WFP and UNICEF participated in a Call for Proposal launched by ‘Education Cannot Wait’ to support school aged children in the areas affected by the 14 August earthquake. They will provide a package of complementary activities to school children in the affected areas, including hot meals in schools with running infrastructure and fortified snacks in areas where infrastructure has been too damaged to cook.

• School feeding is scheduled for the upcoming school year and will start on 20 September with the exception of the three most affected departments by the earthquake (South, Nippes and Grand’Anse), where it will start on 5 October.

• As part of the RESBANO resilience project implemented in the North West, WFP distributed US$ 204,414 to 3,096 households (15,480 people) involved in cash for work activities to rehabilitate community assets.

• WFP is partnering with the NGOs AVSI and Alianza Por la Solaridad (APS) and is ensuring active participation of community leaders and national authorities, to implement cash-for work activities for more than 2,700 households (13,500 people).

• The Supply Chain Unit continues its regular operations for the school meal distribution planification, as the school year will being at the end of September.

• UNHAS, which serves the wider humanitarian community, transported 1,231 passengers and 27,671 kg of cargo across Haiti. UNHAS added extra rotations to ensure an effective response during the emergency.