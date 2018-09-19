19 Sep 2018

WFP Haiti Country Brief, August 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Aug 2018
Download PDF (506.38 KB)

In Numbers

4.860 mt of food assistance distributed

US$2,352,677 cash based transfers made

US$ 85m total requirements

2,461 people assisted In August 2018

Operational Updates

Zero Hunger Strategic Review

• In August, the National Food Sovereignty and Food Security and Nutrition Policy and Strategy was finalized. It will be presented to the Government for validation.

School Meals

• During the month of August, CRS organized 4 trainings with teachers and school directors to raise their awareness about the important role they are expected to play to increase students’ academic performance. These trainings gathered a total of 137 participants.

Social Protection

• In August, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour (MAST) officially took over the leadership of the Kore Lavi programme in two departments. On 7 August, the handover ceremony took place in Port de Paix,
Nord-Ouest department and on 30 August, in Hinche, Centre department.

• WFP continued to conduct household surveys, in partnership with IOM, in “Les Anglais” (South department). A total of 6,194 households were newly registered in SIMAST, the Ministry of Social Affairs’ Information System.

Food Assistance for Assets

• WFP is starting cash-for-assets activities with a focus on Disaster Risk Reduction in partnership with the Direction of Protection Civile (DPC), the Ministry of Agriculture and its departmental entities (DDA) in Artibonite, Nord, Nord-Est and Sud departments. WFP aims to implement three activities: rehabilitation of communal canals, rehabilitation of schools that could be used as shelters during a disaster and rehabilitation of gabions.

