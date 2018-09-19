WFP Haiti Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

4.860 mt of food assistance distributed

US$2,352,677 cash based transfers made

US$ 85m total requirements

2,461 people assisted In August 2018

Operational Updates

Zero Hunger Strategic Review

• In August, the National Food Sovereignty and Food Security and Nutrition Policy and Strategy was finalized. It will be presented to the Government for validation.

School Meals

• During the month of August, CRS organized 4 trainings with teachers and school directors to raise their awareness about the important role they are expected to play to increase students’ academic performance. These trainings gathered a total of 137 participants.

Social Protection

• In August, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour (MAST) officially took over the leadership of the Kore Lavi programme in two departments. On 7 August, the handover ceremony took place in Port de Paix,

Nord-Ouest department and on 30 August, in Hinche, Centre department.

• WFP continued to conduct household surveys, in partnership with IOM, in “Les Anglais” (South department). A total of 6,194 households were newly registered in SIMAST, the Ministry of Social Affairs’ Information System.

Food Assistance for Assets

• WFP is starting cash-for-assets activities with a focus on Disaster Risk Reduction in partnership with the Direction of Protection Civile (DPC), the Ministry of Agriculture and its departmental entities (DDA) in Artibonite, Nord, Nord-Est and Sud departments. WFP aims to implement three activities: rehabilitation of communal canals, rehabilitation of schools that could be used as shelters during a disaster and rehabilitation of gabions.