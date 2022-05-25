WFP Haiti Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

520.328 mt of food assistance distributed*

USD 2.1 m of cash-based transfers made*

USD 82 m six-months (May - October 2022) net funding requirements, representing 31% of total

USD 66.3 m for Emergency Response

431,590 people assisted* in April 2022

*Preliminary numbers

Operational Updates

In April, WFP provided emergency assistance (food or cash) to 114,010 people (22,802 households) and distributed 128 mt across six departments (Grand’Anse, Nippes, North, South and South-East departments). WFP has completed the earthquake response in two out of the three departments, reaching 91 percent overall completion with USD 7.9 million and 1,405 mt distributed since 14 August.

WFP Haiti has been developing a strategy to implement a systemized response to urban displacements, including gang violence, which is expected in May. This is timely as gang violence is increasing in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area.

WFP has started the payment of beneficiaries through the e-money mechanism under the Adaptive Social Protection for Increased Resilience (ASPIRE) project, aiming to provide a safety net for 18,000 people in the Grand'Anse department with cash-based transfers and accompanying measures in nutrition and financial inclusion. An important institutionalization component is also being implemented to enable the Government of Haiti to take over management of the project through the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour.

The School Feeding programme reached an estimated 330,000 children in April, of which 99,000 have been supported through Home-Grown School Feeding. The “IX Regional Forum on School Feeding” was successfully held in Colombia, with the participation of a Haitian Government Delegation headed by the Minister of National Education and Vocational Training. Haiti has been the 66th member state to join the Global School Meals Coalition. The Minister expressed the need for increased coverage, including adolescent girls and boys, as well as an additional focus on public schools and setting up a digitalization agenda with a focus on monitoring and supply chain for the School Meal Programme.

In April, the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) conducted 109 flights and transported 881 passengers and 9,982 kg of cargo for 97 registered organizations. In addition, Jet A1 fuel shortage and inter-gang shootings in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area resulted in a two-day suspension of the service in April.