WFP Haiti Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

1,460 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.2m of cash-based transfers made

USD 271m Total Requirements

510,828 people assisted

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• WFP provided emergency food assistance for 50,063 households (250,315 people) across all ten departments in Haiti.

• Approximately USD 3,065,160 in cash-based transfers and 882 mt of food were distributed with funding from the Haitian Government (funded through the Inter-American Development Bank and World Bank), the Swiss Government and USAID.

• Ten stand-by agreements with implementing partners for cyclone response were renewed or negotiated, as part of WFP’s emergency preparedness efforts for the upcoming cyclone season.

• Two additional agreements were signed for emergency interventions in the urban area of Port-au-Prince.