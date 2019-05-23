WFP Haiti Country Brief, April 2019
In Numbers
696 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 85.12 m total requirements
294,078 people assisted In April 2019
Operational Updates
Emergency response
- In the framework of the emergency drought response funded by USAID-FFP, 3,700 households received a food ration in Grande Anse, Ouest and Nord-Ouest departments. WFP is currently planning the next cash distributions in Artibonite and Nord-Est department for the ECHO-funded response for food insecure households.
School Feeding
- In October-November 2018, a study on nutrition needs was conducted for the MacGovern Dole supported school feeding programme. The results of this study showed that this programme covering 5 departments is essential in terms of reducing hunger as well as improving the enrolment, attention and performance of students. However, efforts have to be made to increase diet diversity as children are eating only 6 of the 16 food groups.
Nutrition
In April, as part of ECHO-funded response in Artibonite and Nord-Est departments, nutrition sensitive activities for Social Behaviour Compartmental Change (SBCC) were implemented:
Artibonite: The first activity of storytelling and mural art was organized. Some drawings on nutrition were created on school walls. In addition, some tales including key messages about nutrition were told by Haitian artists to schoolchildren. The activity gathered 471 children and 45 parents in the 6 villages of the commune of Anse Rouge.
In North-Est: The formative assessment on SBCC was conducted in order to identify barriers and facilitate factors for nutrition behaviour change, prior to designing and implementing a culturally appropriate SBCC strategy.
In parallel to the cash distributions, the nurses screened children from 6 to 59 months for malnutrition. During this months, 6 children suffering from acute malnutrition were referred to the closest health centres.
Food Assistance for Assets
In the framework of disaster risk reduction activities, WFP finalized the rehabilitation of 8 schools in the NordEst department in preparation of 2019 hurricane season. Schools can be used as shelters.
Concerning resilience activities, 2,500 participants finalized a first cycle of work, including watershed management, rehabilitation of rural roads and irrigation canals but also the modernization of salt production systems.