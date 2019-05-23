WFP Haiti Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

696 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 85.12 m total requirements

294,078 people assisted In April 2019

Operational Updates

Emergency response

School Feeding

Nutrition

In April, as part of ECHO-funded response in Artibonite and Nord-Est departments, nutrition sensitive activities for Social Behaviour Compartmental Change (SBCC) were implemented:

Artibonite: The first activity of storytelling and mural art was organized. Some drawings on nutrition were created on school walls. In addition, some tales including key messages about nutrition were told by Haitian artists to schoolchildren. The activity gathered 471 children and 45 parents in the 6 villages of the commune of Anse Rouge.

In North-Est: The formative assessment on SBCC was conducted in order to identify barriers and facilitate factors for nutrition behaviour change, prior to designing and implementing a culturally appropriate SBCC strategy.