Water Mission Mobilizes Disaster Response to Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake in Southern Haiti

Earthquake Causes Major Damage to Homes, Buildings, and Loss of Life in Les Cayes, Jeremie, and Nearby Communities

N. Charleston, S.C. — Aug. 14, 2021– Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organization, is responding to a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that caused extensive damage earlier today in southern Haiti. The earthquake caused widespread destruction to buildings and homes, as well as loss of life in Les Cayes, Jeremie, and the surrounding communities. Water Mission has had a permanent presence in Haiti for more than a decade and is actively working alongside partners on the ground to assess the situation and mobilize safe water solutions as quickly as possible.

Water Mission’s Haiti team is among the first responders to this most recent earthquake in Haiti. With more than 20 years of disaster response experience, Water Mission has an extensive background in providing immediate and long-term safe water solutions with recent efforts in Indonesia and Honduras.

“Assessing safe water needs in the first few days after a natural disaster is critical to avoid the spread of illness,” said Water Mission CEO and President, George C. Greene IV, PE. “Our global staff are well versed in disaster response. Water Mission’s established presence in Haiti will allow us to reach people in need as quickly as possible with emergency safe water.”

Water Mission has a long history of providing safe water and disaster relief in Haiti, including its response to the 2010 earthquake that devastated the capital city of Port-au-Prince and caused 220,000 casualties. Water Mission’s global operations have served more than 7 million people since 2001.

Water Mission’s team in Haiti has established disaster response partnerships, enabling them to provide emergency safe water where it is needed most. Water Mission is in the process of deploying additional staff to the region.

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a nonprofit Christian engineering organization that designs, builds, and implements safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has used innovative technology and engineering expertise to provide access to safe water for more than 7 million people in 57 countries. Water Mission has over 400 staff members working in its headquarters and around the world in permanent country programs located in Africa; Asia; North, South, and Central America, and the Caribbean. Notably, Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 14 years in a row, a distinction shared by less than 1% of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.org, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.