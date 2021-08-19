Water Mission delivering emergency safe water in Haiti on World Humanitarian Day

Today, August 19, is World Humanitarian Day, an official United Nations Day recognizing vulnerable populations around the world. Water Mission is a Christian engineering nonprofit that builds safe water solutions and has a permanent presence in Haiti, as well as eight other countries around the world. Water Mission is actively working to provide safe water to tens of thousands of people affected by the August 14 earthquake in southern Haiti.

Today, we are deploying shipments of emergency water treatment systems, generators, and water treatment packets that will provide safe water for more than 60,000 displaced people. The first shipment, from Water Mission’s warehouse in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, left on a convoy of trucks this morning. The second left Water Mission’s North Charleston, South Carolina, warehouse and is on its way to the airport.

Water Mission is also leveraging its existing 40 safe water projects to produce excess safe water for impacted neighboring communities. Water Mission engineers are helping municipalities with repairs to get local water systems back online. Learn more about Water Mission’s disaster response in Haiti here: https://bit.ly/2VXp5SW