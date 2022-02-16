USAID providing additional assistance to strengthen food security in Haiti

Office of Press Relations

Today at the International Event for the Financing of the Reconstruction of the Southern Peninsula of Haiti, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman announced that USAID will provide an additional $50 million in assistance in Haiti to build resilience, increase food security, and bolster the nutrition status of Haiti’s most vulnerable people through a new 5-year agreement.

The five-year project called Ayiti Pi Djanm (“a Stronger Haiti”) will reach nearly 90,000 people across Haiti’s Sud and Nord-Est departments. Through a consortium led by USAID partner Catholic Relief Services, this project will catalyze private sector investments to help augment local production of food crops to reduce food insecurity and create new agricultural livelihood opportunities. Assistance will include community-level training on nutrition and nutritious foods, promotion of climate-smart crops, financial education, food vouchers, and multi-purpose cash assistance to meet the basic needs of families, local vendors, and youth.

This support builds on USAID’s long standing partnership in Haiti to strengthen response and recovery systems as well as increase resilience in the face of recurrent disasters. The United States is the single largest humanitarian donor to Haiti. The U.S. government provided nearly $105 million for disaster response and risk reduction in Fiscal Year 2021, including more than $92 million from USAID. The United States remains committed to supporting the people of Haiti.

For the latest updates on USAID’s humanitarian assistance in Haiti, visit here.