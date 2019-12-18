18 Dec 2019

USAID provides additional humanitarian assistance in response to unrest in Haïti

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 17 Dec 2019 View Original

Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Office of Press Relations
Telephone: +1.202.712.4320 | Email: press@usaid.gov

In response to growing needs in the Republic of Haïti amid a socio-political impasse, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $1 million to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to support ongoing humanitarian operations.

This funding will pay for the WFP to provide air, sea, and road transport to help move emergency assistance to vulnerable Haitians amidst considerable insecurity and difficult access. It will also finance the storage of humanitarian supplies, as well as information-management and coordination support to keep the WFP's operations efficient and effective.

USAID is also working with the WFP to distribute an additional 2,200 metric tons (MT) of food, which will reach approximately 100,000 people and arrive in Haïti in the coming weeks. These 2,200 MT are in addition to 2,000 MT of USAID-funded commodities the WFP currently is delivering in response to the emergency food needs in the country, as announced in November. To date, the WFP has distributed approximately 749 MT to highly food-insecure Haïtian households.

USAID also has invested $20 million in ongoing emergency food-assistance programs throughout Haïti that support the most-vulnerable households with cash transfers and food vouchers, along with activities to strengthen livelihoods and promote key health and nutrition practices. In addition to food assistance, USAID supports communities in Haïti through funding for interventions in shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene that helps ensure they are prepared for potential disasters.

Shortages of fuel, roadblocks, protests, and violent incidents date restricted the movement of USAID staff and partners in recent months. This has resulted in the closure of some facilities and the interruption of programming, including essential health care. While USAID's humanitarian assistance will help alleviate some urgent needs, it will not, and cannot, address the root causes of the current economic and political gridlock in Haïti.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.