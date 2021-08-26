USAID provides $32 million to respond to Haiti earthquake

For Immediate Release

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Today, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced $32 million in humanitarian assistance for Haiti as the Agency continues to lead the U.S. government response to the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on August 14.

This funding announcement will support humanitarian partners delivering urgently-needed aid, including health care services, emergency shelter and food, safe drinking water, hygiene and sanitation assistance, and protection services, including gender-based violence prevention and response, child protection, and psychosocial support services in hard-hit areas of southwestern Haiti.

This funding builds on the USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team’s ongoing efforts on the ground which is determining priority needs, coordinating U.S. government response efforts, and delivering assistance through pre-positioned food and relief supplies and ongoing USAID programs that have pivoted to help tens of thousands of people in Haiti since the earthquake struck.

The United States remains committed to supporting the Government of Haiti’s response to this devastating disaster and continues to work urgently to deliver aid to the Haitian people during their time of need.

