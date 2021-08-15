USAID Deploys a Disaster Assistance Response Team to Respond to Haiti Earthquake

Press Release For Immediate Release Sunday, August 15, 2021 Today, at the request of the Government of Haiti, USAID is deploying an urban search and rescue team to join the USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) that was mobilized yesterday to lead the U.S. government’s response efforts to the earthquake that struck Haiti.

The urban search and rescue team from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department includes 65 first responders and 4 canines who will join the search operations. The team is deploying with 52,000 pounds of specialized tools and equipment—including hydraulic concrete breaking equipment, saws, torches, and drills, along with advanced medical equipment to assist them in conducting search and rescue operations. Five additional members of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department will deploy to provide technical support to the United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination Team to help with emergency management and coordination efforts.

The DART continues to conduct damage assessments and is coordinating with the Government of Haiti, humanitarian partners, and other U.S. agencies on response efforts.

Tropical Storm Grace is fast approaching and expected to reach Haiti within 48 hours, potentially exposing people to further devastation in a matter of days. The DART and USAID staff based in the region and in Washington, D.C. are monitoring the storm closely.

For the latest updates on USAID’s humanitarian assistance in Haiti, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/humanitarian-assistance/haiti