USAID Deploys a Disaster Assistance Response Team to Respond to Haiti Earthquake

Saturday, August 14, 2021

Our thoughts are with the Haitian people in the aftermath of the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti today, causing widespread damage and destruction. USAID is deploying a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to lead the U.S. government’s response efforts.

This elite team, comprising disaster experts from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, is assessing the damage, identifying priority needs, and coordinating with humanitarian partners. The DART is also coordinating with the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, as well as other U.S. agencies in the region.

In addition to mobilizing the DART, USAID staff based in the region and Washington, D.C. are monitoring the situation closely, as well as any potential impacts from Tropical Storm Grace which is approaching Haiti.

The American people have a proud and generous history of providing help during times of crisis. USAID remains committed to helping the people of Haiti during this difficult time.

For the latest updates on USAID’s humanitarian assistance in Haiti, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/humanitarian-assistance/haiti