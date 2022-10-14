USAID Deploys a Disaster Assistance Response Team As Humanitarian Needs Rise in Haiti

Press Release

For Immediate Release

Friday, October 14, 2022

As insecurity, gang violence, and the humanitarian situation worsens in Haiti, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is deploying an elite Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to respond to escalating humanitarian needs.

The month-long fuel blockade throughout the country is compounding urgent needs and blocking life-saving humanitarian assistance, including efforts to respond to a burgeoning cholera outbreak. The USAID DART disaster experts are assessing needs and working closely with the U.S. Embassy Port-au-Prince, humanitarian partners, and the Haitian people to determine how to deliver assistance to the most vulnerable. The 15-member team currently comprises seven members in Haiti and eight members supporting remotely.

In addition to mobilizing the DART, the United States continues to monitor the situation in Haiti closely and is working alongside international partners to determine needs and provide additional assistance. The American people have a proud and generous history of providing help during times of crisis. USAID remains committed to helping the people of Haiti during this difficult time.

For the latest updates on USAID’s humanitarian assistance in Haiti, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/humanitarian-assistance/haiti