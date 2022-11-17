An urgent scale up in response to cholera must be mobilised

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) sounds the alarm on rapidly rising cholera cases in Haiti amongst a political, economic and security crisis.

Our teams stand ready to begin implementing a vaccination campaign in support of the health authorities to combat the worsening outbreak.

We call on other humanitarian organisations and donors to immediately mobilise a response.

PORT-AU-PRINCE - The number of cholera cases is rising at an alarming rate in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, and in several areas of the country, warns international medical organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

We call for an immediate intensification of the response to the outbreak; more organisations and donors must be mobilised, and essential tools, such as vaccination, must be made available to medical teams and to people in Haiti.

"Our current centres are filling up, and we will soon be at maximum capacity," says Mumuza Muhindo, MSF country director in Haiti, referring to the 389 beds that are often full in the six cholera treatment centres set up by MSF since the first cases appeared on 29 September.

"Since the end of October, we have been treating an average of 270 patients a day in our centres," says Muhindo, "compared to about 50 in the first two weeks. In total, we have admitted more than 8,500 patients and have recorded 97 deaths; the evolution is very worrying."

MSF is one of the few organisations working in collaboration with the health authorities to combat the spread of cholera, whose resurgence is a symptom of a catastrophic humanitarian and health situation. This outbreak is taking place in a context of unprecedented political, economic and security crisis. Port-au-Prince is now a city surrounded and suffocated, with the main roads linking it to the rest of the country controlled by armed groups.

The provision of fuel following the unblocking of the main oil terminal on 4 November, which was controlled by an armed group for several weeks, has not led to a significant change of the country's situation. Access to fuel is too expensive for most people, who are suffering from an acute economic crisis.

In addition, health facilities remain affected, with services closed and ambulance traffic reduced. Access to clean water -- a crucial element in the fight against cholera -- also depends on the circulation of tankers, which in turn depends on access to fuel, and on the security context.

"The city is full of garbage that hasn't been collected for months," says Muhindo. "There is no water distribution in neighbourhoods like Brooklyn in Cité Soleil, where roads are cut off by garbage and flooded by clogged canals and sewers, causing massive flooding," he says.