UPSers help rebuild after devastation

UPS and The UPS Foundation move quickly to help thousands after deadly storm

Amidst devastation and personal loss from Hurricane Ida, UPS employees are coming together to rebuild their communities. But as Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident and UPS driver James Joseph says, they can’t do it alone.

“We need your help,” James said. “I’m working with The UPS Foundation and traveling to some of the most impacted places figuring out what people need. Right now is the perfect time to donate to a specific agency, like the St. Bernard Project, Operation Hope or CARE.”

UPS and The UPS Foundation immediately went to work positioning materials and volunteers to assist with logistics for the American Red Cross prior to Ida making landfall. The UPS Foundation has donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross to help feed and shelter disaster survivors during hurricane season and provided an additional $50,000 to SBP to assist with home repair and recovery.

“In advance of Ida, we positioned supplies and funded response and recovery partners to expedite resources and aid,” said Joe Ruiz, vice president of social impact and The UPS Foundation. “Families in Louisiana and elsewhere in the South have endured so much over the past year, and we’re committed to helping them in their time of need.”

The UPS Foundation is also partnering with CARE, The Salvation Army, Disaster Action Alliance, Reach Out America, Good360 and the American Logistics Aid Network to provide relief supplies and cleaning materials for families. And The UPS Foundation is providing in-kind transportation for ToolbankUSA delivering thousands of tools to volunteers ready to help families clean up and dig out. In addition, four truckloads of water were routed to UPS facilities for UPSers and their families impacted by the storm.

“The UPS Foundation connected immediately with Cher Porties, UPS Mid South president, to assess the needs of our people and our communities. We’ve also established a United Way disaster relief fund that allows our employees to help areas hit the hardest,” said Nikki Clifton, president of social impact and The UPS Foundation.

The UPS Foundation has supported disaster preparedness, response and recovery for decades, providing funds, transportation and logistics expertise to non-governmental organizations and United Nations agencies around the world.

To learn more about The UPS Foundation’s health & humanitarian efforts, take a look at The UPS Foundation’s Social Impact Report