United Nations Remains Committed to Supporting Lasting Peace, Development in Haiti as Integrated Office Replaces Peacekeeping Mission, Secretary-General Says

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

As the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Haiti came to an end on 15 October, the Secretary-General reaffirms the continuous commitment of the United Nations to support the Haitian people on their path to peace and development, through a new partnership.

The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), which started operations on 16 October, and the United Nations country team that has always accompanied Haiti, will integrate their activities to support national efforts to bring about lasting stability and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Secretary-General recognizes the contributions of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) and the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH) to the country’s progress towards stabilization. He expresses the deepest respect to the memory of the 188 United Nations military, police and civilian personnel who lost their lives in Haiti since 2004. He also praises the vital contribution of the United Nations development and humanitarian partners to the fulfilment of the Missions’ mandates.

The Secretary-General is concerned by the current political crisis and its adverse impact on the security situation and the lives of Haitians. He urges all Haitian stakeholders to engage in genuine dialogue and prevent a further escalation in violence that threatens to reverse stability gains. He calls on the Haitian National Police, which has assumed full responsibility for the security and protection of the Haitian people, and building upon the support provided by MINUSTAH and MINUJUSTH over the past years, to discharge its duties with due regard for all people and their human rights.

While continuing to uphold all ongoing efforts for the elimination of cholera, which has seen significant progress, and the resolution of pending cases of sexual exploitation and abuse, the Secretary-General reiterates the unyielding commitment of the United Nations to Haiti’s stability and prosperity.

