United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/563)

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2466 (2019), by which the Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH) until 15 October 2019 and requested me to report to the Council on the implementation of the resolution, including any instances of mandate implementation failures and measures taken to address them, every 90 days starting from 12 April 2019. The report covers significant developments that have occurred since the issuance of my previous report (S/2019/198) on 1 March and progress on the benchmarked exit strategy and provides an update on the gradual, phased withdrawal of MINUJUSTH personnel in advance of 15 October 2019 for a seamless transition to a special political mission beginning on 16 October 2019, as stipulated in resolution 2466 (2019).

II. Significant developments

A. Political situation and related security developments

2. During the reporting period, the security situation became more precarious as a result of the persistent political crisis, the related upsurge in gang and criminal activity and the continued deterioration of the economic environment concurrent with the further depreciation of the Haitian gourde.

3. On the political front, increasing tensions at the highest levels of the executive branch prevented the development of a common understanding on a way out of the crisis and the holding of a comprehensive and inclusive political dialogue. Tensions between the President, Jovenel Moïse, and the Prime Minister, Jean-Henry Céant, escalated following violent demonstrations that paralysed the country in February and led, on 18 March, to a vote of no confidence in the Lower Chamber of Parliament, prompting the resignation of Mr. Céant on 21 March and the appointment of Jean-Michel Lapin as Prime Minister ad interim.

4. On 9 April, Mr. Lapin, a seasoned civil servant and former Minister of Culture and Communication, was formally designated as Prime Minister and immediately began consultations with the Parliament regarding the composition of his cabinet. To form his third Government since assuming office in 2017, the President issued a series of successive orders, beginning on 8 May, proposing the composition of an 18-member ministerial cabinet, including 3 women, which is awaiting confirmation by the two chambers of the Parliament. Simultaneously, the President continued to engage in direct dialogue with representatives of eight moderate opposition political parties.

5. The Senate held two sessions, on 12 and 14 May, in which prolonged procedural questions, as well as disorderly debates and violence, led to delays in the presentation of the Prime Minister’s general policy statement. Ahead of another attempt to resume the suspended session to ratify the general policy statement, four opposition senators ransacked the Senate chamber during the early morning hours of 30 May. In a statement issued the same day, the Core Group denounced the acts of vandalism committed in the Senate chamber and called for an open and inclusive national dialogue.

6. The deadlock in the effort to confirm a new Government has paralysed the functioning of the Parliament and has blocked the passing of important laws, including the 2018/19 budget law and the electoral law, both of which are essential for the holding of legislative, and possibly municipal, elections according to the constitutionally prescribed calendar. In the absence of a fully functioning Government, several bilateral and multilateral donors, including the International Monetary Fund and the Inter-American Development Bank, have put their financial support to Haiti on hold.

7. The radical opposition continued to call for countrywide demonstrations to demand the President’s resignation. On 29 March, which marked the thirty-second anniversary of the adoption of the Haitian Constitution, small demonstrations were reported in Cap-Haïtien (North Department), Port-au-Prince (West Department) and Saint-Marc (Artibonite Department). However, on 9 and 10 June, demonstrations in 9 out of the 10 Departments (North-West being the exception) resulted in the mobilization of larger crowds of several thousands, in particular in Port-au-Prince and in the Artibonite, North and South Departments. MINUJUSTH has confirmed that one civilian was killed and another five were injured during the protests. In addition, private and public property was damaged and major road networks were blocked with burning barricades.