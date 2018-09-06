United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2018/795)

I. Introduction

II. Major developments

A. Political situation and related developments

During the reporting period, the fragile political stability of Haiti was tested following an announcement by the Government that it would remove fuel subsidies, which led to a spike in fuel prices and an outbreak of violent protests, primarily in Port-au-Prince, precipitating the resignation of the Prime Minister, Jack Guy Lafontant. The removal of the subsidies was one of the structural reform measures that the Government had agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund as part of a staff-monitored agreement to rationalize expenditure and enhance critical public investment.

Before the protests, tensions had been growing between the executive and legislative branches, when 16 parliamentarians from the Chamber of Deputies (the lower chamber) submitted a censure motion against the Prime Minister, alleging government corruption, inefficiency and violation of the Constitution. On 28 June, the vote on the motion was suspended amid uncertainty arising from a letter issued by the Superior Court of Audits and Administrative Disputes, notifying the chamber that four of the five ministers appointed in the government reshuffle of 23 April, including the Minister of Justice and Public Security, had not received certificates attesting to their financial probity, having managed public funds in previous functions, as required by the Constitution.

The protests began on 6 July, seemingly as an expression of public frustration triggered by the increase in fuel prices of 38, 41 and 51 per cent for gasoline, diesel and kerosene. Soon thereafter, hundreds of roadblocks were erected across the country and specific businesses were targeted by acts of vandalism in what appeared to be coordinated action. On 7 July, the Prime Minister announced the immediate, temporary suspension of the removal of the subsidies, which did little to quell the protests. However, by nightfall the President, Jovenel Moïse, called for calm in an address to the nation, whereupon the violence abated and was followed by a general strike on 9 and 10 July. On 9 July, the President initiated talks with political parties, the private sector and the heads of the legislative and judicial branches to seek a solution to the situation.

On 13 July, the Security Council called upon all parties to remain calm, exercise restraint and avoid acts that could contribute to instability. Tensions and threats of further protests subsided when the Prime Minister announced his resignation on 14 July during a session convened to debate a vote of no confidence in the lower chamber. In an address to the nation, the President confirmed that he had accepted the resignation of the Prime Minister and his Government and committed himself to consulting all sectors to form a new, inclusive Government to combat poverty and develop agriculture, energy and infrastructure. On 17 July, he began formal consultations for the appointment of a new Prime Minister, meeting among others the heads of the parliament and representatives of religious groups and the private sector. On 5 August, he signed a presidential order appointing a well-known political figure and former presidential candidate, Jean Henry Céant, as the new Prime Minister. At the time of writing, the holding of the vote of confidence on the Prime Ministerdesignate’s policy statement had yet to be held in the parliament.

Activity in the parliament was characterized by marked absenteeism and limited legislative action in both chambers. On 3 July, the Senate adopted two draft laws, on the promotion of culture and on access for persons with disabilities to buildings and facilities, which were transmitted to the executive for promulgation. On 4 July, the Senate adopted a draft law on the supervision of teachers, which was sent to the lower chamber for further consideration and vote. On 24 July, the lower chamber adopted a draft law on the creation of a fund for persons with disabilities and a draft organic law of the Ministry of the Environment. On 7 August, the Senate adopted a draft law on the creation, organization and functioning of the National Council on Legal Aid, which is to be sent to the lower chamber.

On 11 July, the temporary suspension of the removal of fuel subsidies led to the recall of the draft 2017/18 budget amendment and the draft 2018/19 budget, submitted to the parliament on 28 June. A retreat of the lower chamber originally scheduled for the period from 6 to 8 July to discuss the draft Criminal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure, both pending adoption, was postponed to a date yet to be announced.