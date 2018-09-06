United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2018/795)
I. Introduction
- The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2410 (2018), by which the Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH) until 15 April 2019 and requested me to report to the Council every 90 days on the implementation of the resolution. It covers major developments that have occurred since the issuance of my previous report, on 1 June 2018 (S/2018/527), progress on the benchmarked exit strategy and an update on timelines for the transfer of tasks and responsibilities for handover to the Government, in coordination with the United Nations country team.
II. Major developments
A. Political situation and related developments
During the reporting period, the fragile political stability of Haiti was tested following an announcement by the Government that it would remove fuel subsidies, which led to a spike in fuel prices and an outbreak of violent protests, primarily in Port-au-Prince, precipitating the resignation of the Prime Minister, Jack Guy Lafontant. The removal of the subsidies was one of the structural reform measures that the Government had agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund as part of a staff-monitored agreement to rationalize expenditure and enhance critical public investment.
Before the protests, tensions had been growing between the executive and legislative branches, when 16 parliamentarians from the Chamber of Deputies (the lower chamber) submitted a censure motion against the Prime Minister, alleging government corruption, inefficiency and violation of the Constitution. On 28 June, the vote on the motion was suspended amid uncertainty arising from a letter issued by the Superior Court of Audits and Administrative Disputes, notifying the chamber that four of the five ministers appointed in the government reshuffle of 23 April, including the Minister of Justice and Public Security, had not received certificates attesting to their financial probity, having managed public funds in previous functions, as required by the Constitution.
The protests began on 6 July, seemingly as an expression of public frustration triggered by the increase in fuel prices of 38, 41 and 51 per cent for gasoline, diesel and kerosene. Soon thereafter, hundreds of roadblocks were erected across the country and specific businesses were targeted by acts of vandalism in what appeared to be coordinated action. On 7 July, the Prime Minister announced the immediate, temporary suspension of the removal of the subsidies, which did little to quell the protests. However, by nightfall the President, Jovenel Moïse, called for calm in an address to the nation, whereupon the violence abated and was followed by a general strike on 9 and 10 July. On 9 July, the President initiated talks with political parties, the private sector and the heads of the legislative and judicial branches to seek a solution to the situation.
On 13 July, the Security Council called upon all parties to remain calm, exercise restraint and avoid acts that could contribute to instability. Tensions and threats of further protests subsided when the Prime Minister announced his resignation on 14 July during a session convened to debate a vote of no confidence in the lower chamber. In an address to the nation, the President confirmed that he had accepted the resignation of the Prime Minister and his Government and committed himself to consulting all sectors to form a new, inclusive Government to combat poverty and develop agriculture, energy and infrastructure. On 17 July, he began formal consultations for the appointment of a new Prime Minister, meeting among others the heads of the parliament and representatives of religious groups and the private sector. On 5 August, he signed a presidential order appointing a well-known political figure and former presidential candidate, Jean Henry Céant, as the new Prime Minister. At the time of writing, the holding of the vote of confidence on the Prime Ministerdesignate’s policy statement had yet to be held in the parliament.
Activity in the parliament was characterized by marked absenteeism and limited legislative action in both chambers. On 3 July, the Senate adopted two draft laws, on the promotion of culture and on access for persons with disabilities to buildings and facilities, which were transmitted to the executive for promulgation. On 4 July, the Senate adopted a draft law on the supervision of teachers, which was sent to the lower chamber for further consideration and vote. On 24 July, the lower chamber adopted a draft law on the creation of a fund for persons with disabilities and a draft organic law of the Ministry of the Environment. On 7 August, the Senate adopted a draft law on the creation, organization and functioning of the National Council on Legal Aid, which is to be sent to the lower chamber.
On 11 July, the temporary suspension of the removal of fuel subsidies led to the recall of the draft 2017/18 budget amendment and the draft 2018/19 budget, submitted to the parliament on 28 June. A retreat of the lower chamber originally scheduled for the period from 6 to 8 July to discuss the draft Criminal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure, both pending adoption, was postponed to a date yet to be announced.
On 4 July, at the thirty-ninth regular meeting of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Caribbean Community, held in Jamaica from 4 to 6 July, the President of Haiti handed over the rotational chairmanship of the organization to the Prime Minister of Jamaica. The advocacy of the President of Haiti during his tenure led to an agreement on the holding of a special session in February 2019 on the free movement of people, goods, services and capital throughout the Caribbean.
**B. Economic situation//
- The projected economic growth from 1.2 per cent in 2017 to 1.8 per cent in 2018 is unlikely to be achieved, owing to the reversal of the fuel price adjustment. While measures are under review to address the financial shortfall that would be generated.
C. Humanitarian situation
Humanitarian actors continued to help in building the disaster-preparedness capacity of the State through support to the Directorate of Civil Protection. In preparing for the hurricane season, the Directorate revised its national contingency plan, and an emergency fund of $30,000 was allocated to each region in the amended 2017/18 budget. On 2 and 3 August, a simulation exercise, led by the Directorate, was held in the West, South and Nippes Departments to improve the coordination of hurricane emergency operations. From 28 to 30 May, a training session for 60 trainers was held in Port-au-Prince to reinforce the capacity of the regional civil protection structures and the intersectoral disaster preparedness group to undertake multisectoral initial rapid assessments in the event of a disaster. On 27 July, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Directorate jointly led a natural disaster preparedness workshop for protection actors, at which the centrality of protection across all humanitarian sectors was highlighted. From 20 to 24 August, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs held a disaster assessment and coordination training session for national authorities and decentralized State structures.
As of June, food and livelihood assistance had been provided to some 460,000 of the 1.13 million Haitians in situations of vulnerability, notably through school feeding programmes. Food availability in markets is expected to improve following the June to August harvest. Nevertheless, the relatively significant rise in international prices for rice and wheat, combined with the risk of a depreciation of the national currency against the dollar, could accentuate the increase already observed in the price of basic commodities, such as imported and local rice.
The 2018 humanitarian response plan, the aim of which is to reach 2.2 million Haitians with humanitarian and protection assistance and for which an amount of $252.2 million will be required, had received 9.4 per cent of its funding as at 27 August.
Closing the chapter on cholera in Haiti remains a top priority of the United Nations. Under the leadership of my Special Envoy for Haiti, the Organization continues to implement the new United Nations approach to cholera in Haiti. The downward trend observed since late 2016 is continuing. If progress is maintained, with reliable funding and engagement from all partners, through the hurricane season, which is the riskiest period for spikes in cholera, it will represent another step forward towards the now-achievable goal of zero transmission. During the week of 5 to 11 August, 35 suspected cases were registered, representing an acute decrease from the 18,500 cases per week that were registered by the Ministry of Public Health and Population at the peak of the epidemic. The results are testimony to the leadership of the Government and the relentless work of the United Nations and partners.
Furthermore, the implementation of track 2 of the new United Nations approach — developing a community-led consultations model to benefit and support affected communities — is already under way in those communities that were most affected.
The return of Haitians remains difficult to monitor. Figures reported by the General Directorate of Migration of the Dominican Republic reveal a substantial increase in the number of deportation cases of Haitians from the Dominican Republic in January 2018, with 12,074 deportations recorded, an increase of 245 per cent from the same period in 2017. It is estimated that over 96,000 Haitians will return voluntarily or through force from the Dominican Republic in 2018. Most deportees arrive in Haiti in precarious conditions, without resources and separated from their families.