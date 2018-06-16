United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2018/527)

I. Introduction

II. Major developments

A. Political situation and related developments

A climate of relative stability throughout the period enabled the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, to pursue his reform agenda. On 19 March, the President identified seven priority areas: State reform and political stability; investments; agricultural production and the environment; energy, road and port infrastructure; water and sanitation infrastructure; education; and promoting stability through social projects. He reiterated the need for a closer alignment of international development assistance with those national priorities. With regard to the rule of law, the President prioritized the strengthening of the judiciary; the fight against prolonged pretrial detention and prison overcrowding; the fight against corruption; the establishment of a Permanent Electoral Council; the launch of a national sector-based dialogue; and the strengthening of the Haitian National Police.

On 23 March, at the end of a two-day international forum on public administration reform organized by the Government’s Office of Management and Human Resources with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other partners, a technical committee comprising representatives of the public and private sectors and civil society was created to prepare a new public administration framework. At a four-day workshop held from 9 to 13 April, the Office elaborated a draft five-year reform plan for the period 2018–2023 to coordinate all efforts to modernize the public administration.

The Government took further steps towards reconstituting the Armed Forces of Haiti. On 13 March, the President appointed the interim command of the army, comprising six officers from the force disbanded in 1995. On 27 March, the interim command assumed its functions. Civil society organizations raised concerns about one of the officers, Colonel Jean-Robert Gabriel, who had been convicted in November 2000, in absentia, for serious crimes by the court of first instance of Gonaïves (Artibonite Department). Some political leaders deemed the appointment of the officers by the executive, rather than by the interim Commander-in-Chief who had assumed command of the force in November 2017, as a sign of increased politicization. The Government also announced plans to recruit 1,500 army cadets by 2019.

Building on consultations held in 2017 with key national sectors, on 28 March the President appointed a steering committee of 23 Haitian personalities to lead the national sector-based dialogue, on the theme “États généraux sectoriels de la nation haïtienne”. The committee is tasked with leading a series of thematic workshops to be held across the country on political and economic governance, the environment, public security, education, health, cultural identity and social integration. The data collected during those events would contribute to the formulation of a pact for stability and economic and social progress, the primary outcome expected of the dialogue.

However, on 16 April, the Chairperson of the committee, Catholic Archbishop Louis Kébreau, resigned, stating that the six-month timeline allocated for the dialogue was too limited. One other member withdrew over differences with a peer, and 4 of the 23 members have not attended the working sessions so far. Some national stakeholders have called instead for the holding of a national conference, in which the Government and the people would evaluate their past and devise a new beginning for the country. The committee continues to refine the methodology of the dialogue before officially launching the process on a yet-to-be announced date.

Pending agreement on the joint 2018 legislative agenda envisaged by the executive branch and Parliament, both legislative chambers agreed to prioritize the adoption of draft laws that have, to date, been voted on in one of the two chambers, as well as laws that have a direct positive socioeconomic impact on the population. During the period, three draft laws were adopted by both chambers and transmitted to the President for publication. These include the law on commer ce, the law on vocational training and the law on accessibility of buildings for persons with disabilities.

On 29 March, on the thirty-first anniversary of the Constitution, the special commission on constitutional amendments of the lower chamber submitted its draft report to the full body for consideration. The report, entitled Ce que pense la nation, summarizes the proposed amendments gathered by the commission through year-long consultations with various sectors of Haitian society. It is focused on co nstitutional provisions regarding the political system and administrative governance.