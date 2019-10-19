19 Oct 2019

The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti starts operations

Report
from UN Integrated Office in Haiti
Published on 16 Oct 2019 View Original

The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (Bureau Intégré des Nations Unies en Haïti, BINUH), started operations today, under Chapter VI of the UN Charter. BINUH will work in an advisory capacity with Haitian authorities and the UN Country Team to further the consolidation of the stability, security, governance, rule of law, and human rights gains achieved since 2004.

To know more about BINUH’s mandate:

https://binuh.unmissions.org/en/mandate

To read the Security Council resolution that established BINUH:

https://undocs.org/en/S/RES/2476(2019)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.