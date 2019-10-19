The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti starts operations

The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (Bureau Intégré des Nations Unies en Haïti, BINUH), started operations today, under Chapter VI of the UN Charter. BINUH will work in an advisory capacity with Haitian authorities and the UN Country Team to further the consolidation of the stability, security, governance, rule of law, and human rights gains achieved since 2004.

To know more about BINUH’s mandate:

https://binuh.unmissions.org/en/mandate

To read the Security Council resolution that established BINUH:

https://undocs.org/en/S/RES/2476(2019)