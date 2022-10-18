United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2022/761)

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2645 (2022), by which the Council extended to 15 July 2023 the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), in accordance with Council resolution 2476 (2019) establishing BINUH, and adjusted the reporting requirements from 120 days to 90 days. The report includes significant developments that have occurred since my previous report (S/2022/481) and provides an update on the implementation of the BINUH mandate.

II. Political issues and good governance

2. The current situation in Haiti demonstrates the extent to which political, security, development and humanitarian dimensions are intertwined and mutually reinforcing. Armed gangs have thrived in this environment, increasing their strength and influence. In recent weeks, a dramatic deterioration in security has paralysed the country. Criminal gangs have taken control of vital strategic installations, such as the international port in Port-au-Prince and the country’s main fuel terminal at Varreux. The blockage of the fuel terminal has brought critical services, such as water distribution and sanitation, garbage collection, electricity and health centres, to a virtual standstill. In this context, there has been an emergence of cholera, and the current situation has created the perfect conditions for an exponential increase in cholera across the country.

3. Following the first anniversary of the assassination of the former President, Jovenel Moïse, on 7 July, civil unrest increased around Port-au-Prince, Cap-Haïtien (North Department), Petit-Goâve (West Department) and Jacmel (South-East Department), with major demonstrations protesting rising inflation and acute fuel shortages and calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry.

4. The announcement by the Prime Minister on 11 September to remove fuel subsidies triggered a new phase of violent unrest. Roadblocks were set up throughout the country, leading to a full lockdown across the capital and large urban centres. Concerted action by the police to clear roads began on 16 September when an alliance of criminal gangs in the capital took control of the nation’s main fuel terminal at Varreux. Signatories of the various agreements shifted alliances in the face of these growing tensions, adding a new layer of complexity to efforts towards consensus.

5. During the unrest, the Prime Minister expressed empathy for the human suffering and deplored the looting of essential goods and humanitarian aid. He encouraged Haitians not to be misled by violent political rhetoric, to resist vested interests and to come together for the good of the nation. He reiterated his call for a broad and open dialogue with all stakeholders and emphasized the Government’s commitment to strengthening the national police, increasing customs revenues, improving the economy and reducing regressive fuel subsidies.

6. Referring to the socioeconomic grievances underlying the protests, the Prime Minister outlined a six-point social policy plan for the 2022/223 State budget, using additional allocations collected through customs and subsidy reform. The plan consists of: (a) investment in agricultural development and infrastructure; (b) school feeding; (iii) the building of soup kitchens; (d) a fund for creating decent jobs; (e) the cleaning up of the streets; and (f) fiscal interventions that will help to offset the rising cost of living.

7. Many of the country’s leading political figures spoke out during the civil unrest; most urged people to remain calm, while some encouraged demonstrators with overtly inflammatory language directed against the United Nations and diplomatic missions. The Minister of Justice and Public Security issued a statement condemning the violence and promising to hold instigators accountable before the law.

8. Limited progress was made towards reaching a Haitian-led agreement that would enable legislative and presidential elections within a consensual time frame, despite efforts by BINUH to bring key actors to the table. Prior to the unrest, government representatives and several civil society groups and political platforms had worked on broadening consensus for elections and a return to constitutional order. At the end of June, the tripartite committee composed of representatives of academia, faith-based organizations and the private sector issued a report on consultations held with over 170 political parties and civil society organizations, on ending the crisis. The report proposed a new power-sharing arrangement based on a transition period of up to two years.

9. On 14, 15 and 18 July, the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, convened an opening round of negotiations between signatories of the 11 September political agreement and leaders of the joint delegation of the Commission for a Haitian Solution to the Crisis (known as the Montana Group) and the Protocole d’entente nationale. According to statements issued by both sides, disagreement remained as to whether the executive branch should continue to be led by a Prime Minister alone or be replaced by a temporary, dual-headed leadership consisting of both a President and a Prime Minister. There are also diverging views over including new, additional stakeholders in the talks.

10. The political stalemate prompted a group of private sector actors to come forward in an open letter dated 23 August, asking the Government to mobilize domestic revenue through tax collection, duties and customs as a means of further financing the national police. The call was welcomed by many who expressed support for business leaders to play an influential role in containing the economic fallout from the crisis.

11. There has been no movement on a nomination process to renew the ninemember Provisional Electoral Council, a necessary step for holding elections and a key provision of the 11 September political agreement. As a result, long-term capital investment in the institution and valuable human resources are being jeopardized.

12. In addition to dialogue efforts made within the country, regional organizations have shown their willingness to take a proactive role in assisting the Government of Haiti. At its forty-third regular meeting, held from 3 to 5 July in Paramaribo, the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) adopted a final communiqué expressing grave concern over the deteriorating security situation and confirming the region’s willingness to assist in resolving the crisis, including through a fact-finding mission. Subsequently, the Government of Suriname hosted the fourth virtual meeting of the international partners of Haiti on 8 July with representatives of 17 Governments and international donors, where participants stressed the need for Haitian stakeholders to unite and chart a new way forward and urged contributions to the basket fund for security assistance to Haiti.

13. At the request of the Government of Haiti, a special meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) was convened on 17 August. The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship of Haiti called upon regional partners to support efforts against arms trafficking. He requested assistance to bolster the national police and urgently provide law enforcement equipment. That request was reiterated on 1 September by the acting Director General of the Haitian National Police at the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit held at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

14. Subsequently, on 7 October, confronted with the continuing blocking of the port, which the police were unable to stop, and the emergence of cholera, the Government issued a request for the immediate deployment of an international specialized force in sufficient numbers to stop the humanitarian crisis across the country, largely caused by the actions of armed gangs, and to allow for the distribution of fuel and water, the functioning and opening of hospitals and schools and the free circulation of goods and people. On 8 October 2022, the Secretary-General submitted a letter addressed to the President of the Security Council (S/2022/747) on options for enhanced security support to Haiti, as requested by the Security Council in resolution 2645 (2022), following broad consultations by the Secretariat, including a visit to Haiti from 4 to 7 September for discussions with the Government.

15. Throughout this period, BINUH and the United Nations system continued to support renewed dialogue through informal consultations and meetings to identify constructive voices from marginalized communities, women and youth across the political spectrum. In cooperation with Haitian civil society, BINUH and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) held a governance workshop in June on key challenges related to security, constitutional reform and elections. On 13 August, the United Nations supported a forum with LGBTIQ+ groups, people with disabilities, people living with HIV/AIDS and women’s organizations, which focused on the political inclusion of marginalized communities. BINUH supported a civil society gathering on 25 August renewing dialogue with members of the Government, the remaining third of the Senate, signatories of the 11 September political agreement and leaders of the joint Montana Group-Protocole d’entente nationale initiative. The Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs of the Secretariat also supported the deployment of two dialogue experts to explore options in the current political context.