United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2021/559)

I. Introduction

The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2547 (2020), by which the Council extended to 15 October 2021 the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), in accordance with Council resolution 2476 (2019), by which it had established BINUH and requested me to report on the implementation of the resolution every 120 days. The report includes significant developments that have occurred since my previous report (S/2021/133) and provides an update on the implementation of the BINUH mandate.

The Government of Haiti declared an eight-day state of health emergency on 22 May following an upsurge in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and the confirmed presence of two variants of the virus that are associated with increased transmission. The measure was extended for an additional 15 days on 31 May. Haiti is eligible to receive free-of-charge vaccines through the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility, which, since mid-March, had assigned sufficient vaccine doses for some 3 per cent of the population. As of mid-May, the Government had accepted the first allocation of the doses and was completing preparatory importation steps.