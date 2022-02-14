United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) Missions in 2021 (as of 31 Dec 2021)

The United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) system is one of the United Nations’ international rapid response tools to help governments of disaster-affected countries during the first phase of a sudden-onset emergency.

Managed by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UNDAC teams deploy at short notice to anywhere in the world to help coordinate the international humanitarian response, coordinate initial rapid assessments and support the operational delivery of humanitarian assistance to crisis-affected populations. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and reduce hardship and suffering in the immediate aftermath of catastrophes.

In 2021, the Emergency Response Section (ERS) of OCHA’s Response Support Branch (RSB) responded to four calls for support from crisis affected countries.

With a total of four field missions, 34 emergency specialists were deployed along with 24 staff from operational partners to four countries. Either through joint deployments or close collaboration in the field or via remote support, UNDAC received support from the Americas Support Team, Atlas Logistique, the International Humanitarian Partnership, and MapAction.