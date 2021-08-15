UNICEF set to reach children and families in Haiti with humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of powerful earthquake

PORT-AU-PRINCE, 14 August 2021 - A 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook Haiti early this morning. It was felt in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, but the epicenter was detected in the southern parts of the country. Serious damage, injuries and casualties are reported in the Grande Anse, Sud and Sud-Est departments.

“We are deeply saddened by the reports of casualties and heavy damage following the earthquake earlier today in Haiti,” said Bruno Maes, UNICEF Representative in Haiti. “UNICEF is working with Government and non-government partners to provide support to affected communities. We stand in solidarity with families and children during this difficult time.”

UNICEF has offices in the south with staff already on the ground making assessments in order to prioritize urgent needs and provide assistance to affected populations. Children and families may have been displaced as a result of the earthquake and could be in urgent need of shelter, clean water, medical care and protection.

While aftershocks may occur in the coming days, UNICEF will continue to work in areas affected by the earthquake. Despite security and logistical challenges, UNICEF expects to provide aid by utilizing contingency stocks prepositioned in warehouses throughout the country.

