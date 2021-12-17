UNICEF Haiti Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8 (Earthquake) - 10 December 2021

Situation in Numbers

2,246 deaths

12,763 wounded

650,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance, including 260,000 children

115,000 houses destroyed or damaged

97 health facilities destroyed or partially damaged

906 schools partially or totally destroyed

212,000 people lost access to their drinking water source

Sources: Government of Haiti/COUN, OCHA Haiti.

Highlights

Access to basic healthcare, nutrition, and safe water, sanitation, and hygiene services remains critical with important needs after the devastating earthquake that hit southwestern Haiti on 14 August. According to the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), total damages and loss are estimated at US$ 1.62 billion, while recovery needs at US$ 1.98 billion.

Relief efforts have been severely hampered by a shortage of fuel throughout the country, while the humanitarian corridor has been interrupted due to increased gangs’ violence and insecurity.

UNICEF water trucking facilitated access to water for drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene for approximately 419,000 persons (69,000 in the reporting period). The construction of 75 blocks of latrines for the sites hosting the displaced people is ongoing, in respect of accessibility standards for people with disabilities.

While the new school year started on 4 October, only 231 out of 1,250 schools have received support (school kits), leaving an estimated 250,000 children at risk of losing out on their education. UNICEF together with the Ministry of Education, identified the schools needing support and the first phase of the rehabilitation of damaged/destroyed schools has begun, with accessibility standards.

UNICEF supported mobile clinics and health care centres to provide integrated primary health care, nutrition assistance, and psychosocial support to 52,000 people in 18 remote communes and stepped-up efforts to promote access to COVID-19 vaccination amidst increasing cases.

Given the complexity of the situation and context, UNICEF internal Corporate Emergency Level 2 Scale-up Procedure for Haiti Earthquake Response was extended for 3 months until 18 February 2022, while UNICEF earthquake response remains severely underfunded with a funding gap of approximately 81% for Education and WASH sectors.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In its revised Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC 2021), UNICEF requested an additional US$73.3 million (out of US$122.2 million) to deliver lifesaving support to people affected by the earthquake, in line with the Inter-Agency Flash Appeal (25 August 2021). These funds will allow UNICEF to further scale up actions in critical sectors such as WASH, health, education, nutrition, child protection and gender-based violence (GBV), while ensuring coordination support across UNICEF-led sectors, at both field and national level. It will also allow UNICEF to ensure that emergency response will lead to the long-term sustainability and system strengthening.

UNICEF has received US$20.2 million for the earthquake response in Haiti (27.6% of its funding requirement). With a significant funding gap of 72%, resources are urgently needed to scale up response across all sectors, including for the reconstruction of schools.

In the recently launched 2022 HAC appeal, UNICEF Haiti has integrated the remaining humanitarian needs and projected funding requirements for earthquake-affected populations still requiring humanitarian support in 2022.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Affecting more than 800,000 people including 340,000 children, with 2,246 deaths, the earthquake worsened the already difficult humanitarian situation in the country with already 4.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance (HRP 2021), including 2.2 million children, a deepened socio-political crisis and escalating gang violence as well as raising insecurity and kidnapping (more than 800 since January 2021, including 17 missionaries from USA and Canada), with an average in 2021 of almost 30% children.

In this challenging context, humanitarian and early recovery needs remain urgent and pressing. Estimates of damages and economic losses amount to around US$1.6 billion, about 10 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product. With more than 115,000 homes destroyed or damaged and remaining difficult access to health and water and sanitation facilities, effects on assets and livelihoods are devastating among vulnerable families with children. Affectations to homes, infrastructures and livelihoods have been five to seven times harder in rural areas (with up to 80% of the affected population) than in urban centers.

While the response is ongoing, emergency nutrition assistance, continuity of primary health care services, the scale-up of protection mechanisms to prevent family separation, GBV and exploitation and abuse of children, including children with disabilities, and the resumption and expansion of learning opportunities for affected children, remain high priorities.

Among operational challenges, safety and security concerns and restrictions are persisting, notably due to continued armed gangs’ clashes along the main route to the South, commandeering buses, trucks and private vehicles. As a consequence, the humanitarian corridor remains interrupted, due to capacity limitations of the National Police. Transportation of supplies and materials was also severely hampered by the shortage of fuel throughout the country in November, causing important delays on the response delivery.

Beyond immediate needs, according to the government-led Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) exercise, focused on longer term recovery needs and priorities, total damages are estimated at US$ 1.98 billion, and loss are projected at US$ 1.62 billion. With support from the UN system, the European Union, World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank, PDNA focus on 10 sectors: housing, health (including nutrition), education, WASH, electricity, transport, agriculture, tourism, culture and commerce, together with critical cross-cutting issues namely gender, disabilities, Communication With Communities (CWC) and Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP), governance, employment, and livelihoods, environment and disaster risk reduction. The PDNA results will be officially presented in a high-level event planned for 16 February 2022.