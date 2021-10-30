UNICEF Haiti Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7 (Earthquake) - 14 October 2021

Situation in Numbers

2,246 deaths 12,763 wounded

650,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance, including 260,000 children

137,000 houses partially or completely destroyed

90 health facilities destroyed or partially damaged

906 schools partially or totally destroyed

212,000 people lost access to their drinking water source

Sources: Government of Haiti/COUN,

OCHA Haiti.

Highlights

Access to basic healthcare, nutrition, and safe water, sanitation, and hygiene services are still critical needs after the devastating earthquake that hit southwestern Haiti. According to assessments, 90 health facilities have been damaged or destroyed, 56 water supply piped systems have been severely damaged, and more than 1,800 water supply systems endured minor damages; 212,000 people have lost access to their drinking water source with 500,000 people needing immediate/long term support to access water.

With the new school year started on 4 October, and 906 schools completely or partially destroyed, support to providing essential learning opportunities and rehabilitating or rebuilding damaged school infrastructures is critical; an estimated 230,000 children are at risk of losing out on education.

UNICEF equipped a total of 24 mobile clinic teams with essential medical equipment/medicines, providing integrated primary health care, including nutrition and psychosocial support, at the community level, in 18 remote communes.

Due to the current deepening political crisis and raising social unrest situation, including a drastic shortage of fuel around the country due to insecurity, additional challenges and delays are foreseen for the response, especially for the sectors demanding transportation of supplies and materials.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In its revised Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC), UNICEF is requesting an additional US$73.3 million (out of US$122.2 million) to deliver lifesaving support to people affected by the earthquake, in line with the Inter-Agency Flash Appeal (25 August 2021). These funds will allow UNICEF to further scale up immediate actions in critical sectors such as WASH, health, education, nutrition, child protection and gender-based violence (GBV), while ensuring coordination support across UNICEF-led sectors, at both field and national level. It will also allow UNICEF to ensure that emergency response will lead to the long-term sustainability and system strengthening.

As of 11 October, UNICEF had received US$16.5 million for the earthquake response in Haiti (33% of its funding requirement), including recent contributions, received during the reporting period, from the Lego Foundation and UNICEF National Committees.

With a significant funding gap of 77%, resources are urgently needed to scale up response across all sectors, including for the reconstruction of schools (87% funding gap for education).

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Nearly two months after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked southwestern Haiti on 14 August 2021, severely impacting the South, Nippes and Grand’Anse departments, humanitarian and early recovery needs remain immediate and pressing. Latest figures show that at least 800,000 people – about 40% of the population of the three affected departments, including 340,000 children, have been affected by the earthquake, which left more than 2,246 deaths and more than 12,763 people injured.

The earthquake has worsened the already difficult humanitarian situation in the country with already 4.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance (HRP 2021), including 2.2 million children, a deepened sociopolitical crisis and escalating gang violence causing more than 19,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) as well as raising insecurity and kidnapping (747 since January 2021, with 119 only in the first half of October, including 17 missionaries from USA and Canada), with an average in 2021 of almost 30% children.

Post-earthquake assessments have shown more than 137,000 homes destroyed or damaged. Estimates of damages and economic losses amount to at least US$1.5 billion, about 10 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product with devastating effects on assets and livelihoods among vulnerable families with children. With the additional risk, being still in the tail end of the hurricane season, of heavy rains and associated flooding and landslides.

Affectations to homes, infrastructures and livelihoods have been five to seven times harder in rural areas (with up to 80% of the affected population) than in urban centers. At least 26,245 displaced people have been identified in 65 displacement sites across affected areas, with 70 per cent located in 40 sites across the Sud Department.Access to health and water and sanitation facilities remain an important challenge. Among the highest priorities, emergency nutrition assistance, the scale-up of protection mechanisms to prevent family separation, GBV and exploitation and abuse of children, including children with disabilities—and the resumption and expansion of learning opportunities for affected children, will be crucial in the coming weeks and months.

Safety and security remain significant operational challenges, with regular looting of humanitarian relief supplies and persisting access constraints along the main supply route (RN#2) linking Port-au-Prince to the South. Just like the pandemic, armed gangs’ clashes have heavily limited movement and accessibility. Women and girls are locked in their homes or temporary shelters preventing them to have access to information and services available. GBV survivors cannot ask for help and access to GBV response services. Additionally, the current drastic shortage of fuel around the country due to insecurity (petrol companies cannot transport the fuel due to the risk of looting and kidnapping), represents an additional challenge and further delays are foreseen on the response delivery, especially for the sectors demanding transportation of supplies and materials. The overall UNICEF operations are facing limitations as fuel consumption has to be reduced due to the mentioned shortage.

Beyond immediate needs, the government-led Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) exercise is anticipated to address longer term recovery needs and priorities. With support from the UN system, the European Union, World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank, a detailed PDNA exercise has been launched focusing on 11 major sectors: housing, health, education, WASH, electricity, transport, agriculture, tourism, culture, and commerce, together with critical cross-cutting issues namely gender, disabilities, Communication With Communities (CWC) and Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP), governance, employment and livelihoods, environment and disaster risk reduction. The PDNA results will be officially presented in a high-level event planned for mid-December.