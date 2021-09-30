UNICEF Haiti Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6 Haiti Earthquake for 15 September 2021

Situation in Numbers

2,246 deaths

12,763 wounded

650,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance, including 260,000 children

90 health facilities destroyed or partially damaged

906 schools partially or totally destroyed

212,000 people lost access to their drinking water source

Sources: Government of Haiti/COUN, OCHA Haiti.

Highlights

One month after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake affected southwestern Haiti, at least 260,000 children and their caregivers are still in urgent need of humanitarian assistance – with increasing risk of chronic physical and emotional conditions.

Shelter, food, basic healthcare and safe water, sanitation, and hygiene are still the top priorities. At least 500,000 people need support to access water supply services, and over 26,000 people are located in displacement sites.

The total value of supplies procured and dispatched is US$2.4 million (63MT) to assist earthquake affected people; with an additional U$1.4 million of supplies on hand to support the response and another US$2.5 million worth of supplies (Nutrition, Education) in the pipeline.

With the new school year starting on 4 October, and 906 schools completely or partially destroyed, support to providing essential learning opportunities and rehabilitating or rebuilding damaged school infrastructures is critical.

UNICEF urgently still requires US$65.3 million out of the US$73. 3 million appeal for its earthquake emergency response to reach children and women affected by the crisis.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In its revised Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC), UNICEF is requesting an additional US$73.3 million to deliver lifesaving support to quake-affected areas, equivalent to 39% of the US$187.3 million UN Inter-Agency Flash Appeal launched on 25 August 2021. By mid-September, UNICEF has received US$8 million for the earthquake response in Haiti, including contributions from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), and the Government of Japan, as well as private donations raised through the United States Fund for UNICEF, and UNICEF National Committees in France and Spain. In addition, Global Humanitarian Thematic Funds have been allocated to Haiti, which will be critical to prioritize and cover urgent gaps thanks to its flexibility.

UNICEF funding ask for the earthquake response is currently 11% funded. Support is urgently needed to maintain basic service delivery standards – including in WASH, basic healthcare, and emergency nutritional support, as well as education and child protection.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Nearly a month after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked southwestern Haiti on 14 August 2021, severely impacting the South, Nippes and Grand’Anse departments, humanitarian and early recovery needs remain immediate and pressing. Latest figures show that at least 800,000 people – about 40% of the population of the three affected departments, including 340,000 children, have been affected by the earthquake which left more than 2,246 deaths and more than 12,763 people injured.

The earthquake could not have come at a worse time for Haiti, which is still reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on 7 July and escalating gang violence, which has resulted in the internal displacement of around 19,000 people in the metropolitan area, while 4.4 million people were already in need of humanitarian assistance prior to the earthquake in the country, including 2.2 million children.

Assessments are still in progress: initial reports show more than 137,000 homes destroyed or damaged. Estimates of damages and economic losses amount to at least US$1.5 billion, about 10 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product6 with devastating effects on assets and livelihoods among vulnerable families with children.

Homes, infrastructures and livelihoods in rural areas, where up to 80% of the affected population lives, have been hit much harder than in urban centers. On average, five to seven times more homes were destroyed in rural areas compared to urban ones. At least 26,245 displaced people have been identified in 65 displacement sites across affected areas, with the majority - more than 70 per cent – located in 40 sites across the Sud Department.

While search-and-rescue efforts have now ended, national authorities and humanitarian partners continue to scale up response efforts to get relief assistance to hard-to-reach areas. However, as of early September, only 46 per cent - about 70,000 families – of those in need of assistance have received humanitarian aid. Safety and security remain significant operational challenges, with regular looting of humanitarian relief supplies and persisting access constraints along the main supply route (RN#2) linking Portau-Prince to the South. Amid the peak of the hurricane season, the risk of heavy rains and associated flooding and landslides – as already witnessed two days after the quake with Tropical Depression Grace - could further exacerbate humanitarian needs and complicate response efforts.