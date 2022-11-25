UNICEF Haiti Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 (Cholera) - 04-24 November 2022

Highlights

As of 22 November, there are over 11,000 suspected cholera cases reported from all departments. There are 951 confirmed cases across six departments (Artibonite, Centre, Grand’Anse, Ouest, Sud, Sud-Est). Children under age ten, represent 35 per cent of the suspected cases; and 33 per cent of confirmed cases.

While the outbreak remains significantly concentrated in the Ouest department where the capital is situated, it is now spreading throughout the country prompting UNICEF to expand its support to the affected Departements Sanitaires (health decentralized directorates). In the last three weeks UNICEF distributed cholera and acute watery diarrhea and/or medical kits and other supplies to three additional departments with distribution plans ongoing for others.

During the reporting period, UNICEF has distributed 135,000 Aquatabs to the 2,700 employees of a garment factory in Cité Soleil, and 1,400 soap bars to the “Centre Hospitalier La Fontaine” in the Ouest department. Water trucking efforts continued in support to displaced families in Cité Soleil, reached with 97,000 litres of bulk water and 36,000 litres of treated water, 36m3 of waste was collected. Ten chlorination points were set up in the Ouest department. A joint UNICEF-IOM-Ministry of Health and Ministry of Water, national survey was launched to collect supply gaps from WASH actors for the next three months for IOM and UNICEF to support with their existing stocks.

UNICEF Director of the Office of Emergency Programmes, conducted a visit to Haiti, visiting Cite Soleil, several cholera treatment centres - including partners Centre Hospitalier La Fontaine and Gheskio, mobile clinics from Medicine du Monde, and child protection partners.

To respond to the increased requirements from the cholera outbreak, in line with the recently issued inter-agency cholera appeal of US$145.6 million,

UNICEF requests US$28 million to cover immediate programmatic cholera support needs for 1.4 million people over six months, however given the high operating costs and emerging additional needs, funding requirements are expected to increase.

Situation in Numbers

203 Deaths*

951 Confirmed cases*

11,695 Suspected cases*

9,931 Suspected cases hospitalized*

1.2 million Children under threat in the Greater Port-au-Prince area

(Based on Haitian Institute of Statistics)

*Source: Ministry of Health, 22 November.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

After more than three years with no cases of cholera reported in Haiti, on 2 October 2022, the Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed two positive cases in the capital city of Port au Prince, prompting the Haitian Health Authorities to declare an outbreak of cholera (toxigenicity and genomics testing are pending). As of 22 November 2022, the MoH confirmed 951 cases, and 11,695 suspected cases have been reported in various communes across ten departments. Based on the MoH report, about 40 per cent of the confirmed and suspected cases are female, 60 per cent are male, and 33 per cent are children under the age of ten.

With 33 per cent of confirmed cholera cases occuring in children under ten, the impact of the outbreak on the health and nutritional status of children is raising concerns, particularly in the context of the high food insecurity. According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification published on 14 October 2022, 1 some 4.7 million people (48 per cent of the Haitian population) are acutely food insecure, a significant increase compared to 2021, especially in the commune of Cité Soleil where a nutritional assessment through mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) showed that 20 per cent of children aged from 6 to 59 months had wasting in April 2022.

The cholera outbreak comes on the heels of major social unrest and gang related violence gripping the country since 12 September, and after severe fuel shortages restricting key utilities and the delivery of basic services including water networks and health services. Prior to the crisis only 67 per cent of the population had access to basic water services (43 per cent in rural areas vs 85 per cent in urban areas and only 29 per cent access for the poorest quintile) and 33 per cent of the population was deprived of access to a basic water service, these figures are likely to have deteriorated. Two months after the blockade at the Varreux Terminal near Cité Soleil there are reports that the terminals have been liberated and oil reserves are now accessible. The devastating impact of fuel restrictions on medical facilities and health care workers continues to prevent some services from being provided as before, with severe implications for the progression and management of the outbreak and impacting aid delivery, data production, collection and transportation of test samples and results. OCHA estimates that some 29,000 pregnant women and their newborns may not receive the critical assistance they need, especially if they contract cholera, while another 10,000 obstetric complications may not be treated.

Access to some areas remains a major challenge due to general insecurity and volatility in gang-controlled areas. Violent protests and barricades are hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid items together with the mobility of vulnerable families in areas of insecurity. The majority of schools have not reopened and will continue to remain closed while violence does not subside. The United Nations and its humanitarian partners in Haiti maintain their call for a humanitarian corridor to facilitate fuel distribution to respond to the urgent needs of the population. This comes amidst the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) report highlighting the proliferation of gender based violence including the use of rape / gang rape against children as young as 10 years old and elderly women – raising serious protection concerns. Prevention and response to gender-based violence (GBV) remains a priority, as women and girls face limited access to life-saving information and services, essential for their protection.

While the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted on 21 October a resolution demanding an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and sanctions on influential gang leaders, discussions are still ongoing on the second resolution mandating an international mission to help improve the security situation. In parallel, on 4 November, the United States and Canada, under the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations, imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, accused of collaborating with gang networks in the country among other concerns.

On 24 October, a report released by the International Organization of Migration reported that as of 31 August 2022 in the metropolitan area of Port Au Prince, 87,895 individuals have been displaced by gang violence, including 21,684 in 36 spontaneous sites and 66,211 in 160 host communities/neighbourhoods. Notably in spontaneous sites such as ‘Hugo Chavez’ square, several suspected cholera cases have been reported and taken charge in nearby oral rehydration points or treatment centres such as those run by MSF. However, on the night of 17 November, the Civil Protection Department began procedures to evacuate the 7,000 to 8,000 displaced people from Hugo Chavez square. There was a prompt intervention by UNICEF, through partner OCCEDEH, to support the reunification of the families that had just been evacuated from the site. Solutions for these people originally displaced from Cité Soleil remain uncertain.