UNICEF Haiti Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 (Earthquake) - 24 August 2021

Highlights:

Even over a week after the 14 August 7.2 of magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern region of Haiti, the death toll continues to grow. As of 21 August, the National Centre for Emergency Operations (COUN) reports 2,207 deaths and more than 12,268 wounded.

Since 14 August, UNICEF has been on the ground delivering a first round of lifesaving supplies such as pre-positioned emergency stocks within the first 24h from UNICEF Haiti. Teams and partners on the ground jump-started initial distributions of health and WASH supplies, along with mattresses, blankets and tarpaulins to fulfill the initial needs of 30,000 persons, for a period of three months.

On 22 August, a first batch of additional offshore medical and WASH supplies (40 tons) reached Port au Prince and are rapidly being transported to the affected departments to strengthen main health facilities.

UNICEF is appealing for US$15 million to respond to the most urgent, lifesaving needs of affected children and families for the first 4-8 weeks.

Situation in Numbers

2,207 deaths

12,268 wounded

(Source: COUN)

1,211,000 people (est.)

540,000 children affected (est.)

650,000 people

260,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance.

(Source: OCHA Haiti)

Estimated budget needs for the first 4 to 8 weeks

US$ 15M

Situation Overview

On Saturday 14 August 2021 at 08:30am EDT, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti’s southern departments, with the epicenter near Petit Trou de Nippes (125km to the west of Port-au-Prince). The South, Grand'Anse and Nippes departments, particularly the cities of Les Cayes, Jérémie and Anse à Veaux, were hardest hit, suffering extensive damage and destruction of buildings and homes. On 14 August, Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a one-month national state of emergency and 3 days national mourning (17-19 August).

Official figures of victims are growing fast. As of Saturday, 21 August the country counts 2,207 deaths and 12,268 wounded. Approximately 52,953 houses were completely destroyed and 77,006 severely damaged, while 650,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance including 260,000 children. Severe damage to infrastructures such as hospitals, schools, water systems, roadshave left basic social services in a dire situation.

Tropical storm Grace reached the country on Monday, 16 August, triggering mudslides, hampering relief efforts and weakening the already fragile telecommunication system. The quake could not have come at worst time for Haiti, which is still reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on 7 July and escalating gang violence which has resulted in the internal displacement of around 19,000 people in the metropolitan area, while some 4.4 million were already in need of humanitarian assistance prior to the quake, including 2.2 million children.