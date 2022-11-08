UNICEF Haiti Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 (Cholera) - 22 October - 4 November 2022

Highlights

Since the cholera outbreak was declared one month ago, there have been 523 confirmed cases across four departments (Ouest, Centre, Artibonite and Grand’Anse). Those most affected are children under age nine, who represent over 35 per cent of the suspected cases; and 33 per cent of confirmed cases.

UNICEF has distributied 445,000 Aquatabs (allowing for 900 families / 4,500 people to have treated water for 1 month) to partners, 3 tents to open a new treatment centre in “Centre Hospitalier La Fontaine” in the Ouest department, and 775 family hygiene kits to MSF and a church-based organization in Cité Soleil to support populations with limited access to services. Water trucking efforts in Cite Soleil have resumed following a hiatus due to insecurity and lack of fuel.

At national level UNICEF has procured 10 tons of chlorine (HTH) to complement the previous 3,6 tons to disinfect water in piped networks and provided 5,000 gallons of fuel to support DINEPA. UNICEF also continues WASH support to families displaced by gang violence and now residing on the site of Hugo Chavez where suspected cases have been reported and referred to Cholera Treatment Centres (CTC).

To date, UNICEF provided a total of 214 kits in ten CTCs and 24 Oral Rehydration Points across the country. Additionally, UNICEF donated 3,000 gallons of diesel to help the Ministry of Health (2,000 gallons) and Médecins du Monde Argentine (1,000 gallons) face the scarcity of fuel. These efforts enabled UNICEF and its partners to treat 583 patients in the West and Artibonite Health Department.

To respond to the increased requirements from the cholera outbreak, UNICEF requests US$28 million to cover needs in WASH (including in schools and in support of treatment centres), health, nutrition, child protection, and risk communication.

Situation in Numbers

106 Deaths 9*

523 Confirmed cases*

4,655 Suspected cases*

3,995 Suspected cases hospitalized*

1.2 million Children under threat in the Greater Port-au-Prince area (Based on Haitian Institute of Statistics)

*Source: Ministry of Health, 3 November.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

After more than three years with no cases of cholera reported in Haiti, on 2 October 2022, the ministry of health (MoH) confirmed two positive cases in the capital city of Port au Prince, prompting the Haitian Health Authorities to declare an outbreak of cholera (toxigenicity and genomics testing are pending). As of 3 November 2022, the MoH confirmed 523 cases across four departments, and 4,655 cases are undergoing investigation in various communes of the departments of Centre (Mirebalais, Saut-d’eau, Boucan-Carre, Lascahobas), Ouest (Carrefour, Cité Soleil, Tabarre, Croix des Bouquets, Delmas, Kenscoff, Petion Ville, Port au Prince, Tabarre), Artibonite (Saint-Marc, Saint-Michel, Gros-Morne, Desdunes, Verrettes, Petite-Riviere, Marchand-Dessalines), Nord-Est (Fort Liberte), Grand’Anse (Jeremie, Pestel) and Nippes (Anse-a-Veau, Arnaud, l’Asile, Miragoane). Based on the ministry of health (MoH/MSPP) report, 40 per cent of the suspected cases are female and 60 per cent are male, and 35 per cent are children under the age of nine; while for confirmed cases, 33 per cent are under the age of nine. As of 3 November, the 15 cholera treatment centers (CTCs) in operation have a total bed capacity of 606, with an average occupancy rate of over 80 per cent.

With 33 per cent of confirmed cholera cases occuring in children under age 9, the impact of the outbreak on the health and nutritional status of children is raising concern, in addition to the high food insecurity. According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) published on 14 October 20221 , some 4.7 million people (48 per cent of the Haitian population) are acutely food insecure, a marked increase compared to 2021, especially in the commune of Cité Soleil where a nutritional assessment through mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) showed that 20 per cent of children aged from 6 to 59 months had wasting in April 2022.

The cholera outbreak comes on the heels of major social unrest and gang related violence gripping the country since 12 September, and after severe fuel shortages restricting key utilities and the delivery of basic services including water networks and health services. Prior to the crisis only 67 per cent of the population had access to basic water services (43 per cent in rural areas vs 85 per cent in urban areas and only 29 per cent access for the poorest quintile) and 33 per cent of the population was deprived of access to a basic water service, given the situation UNICEF foresees these figures to have deteriorated. Two months after initial reports of blockade at the Varreux Terminal near Cité Soleil, the access remains closed preventing oil trucks to access an estimated 70 per cent of oil reserves for the entire country. The devastating impact of fuel restrictions on medical facilities and health care workers continues to prevent some services from being provided as before, with severe implications for the progression and management of the outbreak and impacting aid delivery, data production, collection and transportation of test samples and results. OCHA estimates that some 29,000 pregnant women and their newborns may not receive the critical assistance they need, especially if they contract cholera, while another 10,000 obstetric complications may not be treated.

Access to some areas remains a major challenge due to general insecurity and volatility in gang-controlled areas. Violent protests and barricades are hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid items together with the mobility of vulnerable families in areas of insecurity. The majority of schools have not reopened and will continue to remain closed while violence does not subside. The United Nations and its humanitarian partners in Haiti maintain its call for a humanitarian corridor to facilitate fuel distribution to respond to the urgent needs of the population. This comes amidst, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) report highlighting the proliferation of gender based violence including the use of rape / gang rape against children as young as 10 years old and elderly women – raising serious protection concerns.

While the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted on 21 October a resolution demanding an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and impose sanctions on influential gang leaders, discussions are still ongoing on the second resolution mandating an international mission to help improve the security situation. In parallel, on 4 November, the United States and Canada, under the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations, imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, accused of collaborating with gang networks in the country among other concerns.

Demonstrations demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and against the government's request for the deployment of foreign specialized armed forces continued last week across the country, though at lower intensity compared to recent weeks.

On 24 October, a report released by the International Organization of Migration reported that as of 31 August 2022 in the metropolitan area of Port Au Prince, 87,895 individuals have been displaced by gang violence, including 21,684 in 36 spontaneous sites and 66,211 in 160 host communities/neighbourhoods. Notably in spontaneous sites such as ‘Hugo Chavez’ square, several suspected cholera cases have been reported and taken charge in nearby oral rehydration points or treatment centres such as those run by MSF.