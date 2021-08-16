UNICEF Haiti Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (Earthquake) - for 14 -15 August 2021

Highlights

On August 14th, 8:30 a.m., an earthquake 7.2 of magnitude hit the southwestern region of Haiti with major impact in three departments: South, Nippes and Grand’Anse. Estimated affected population within the broader area of earthquake impact is 1,211,000 inhabitants (66,4 % considered as vulnerable in the 3 departments), including 540,000 children. Several aftershocks were recorded. A one-month national state of emergency has been declared.

While assessments are still in progress, thousands of houses and public buildings are partially or completely destroyed, including hospitals, schools, bridges, and churches. Preliminary assessment counted 724 deaths and 2,800 wounded people (15 Aug, 12pm) although figures may rapidly raise in the coming hours.

Basic social services are deeply affected with, as of August 14th, at least 1 hospital in Nippes and 3 health centers in Grand’Anse damaged, 4 schools (3 in Grand’Anse; 1 in Nippes) completely destroyed and 7 damaged (in Nippes), according to the National Emergency Operation Center (COUN). The information from the South department is yet to be confirmed. According to the Ministry of Education (MENFP), further damages were reported with at least 11 schools damaged or destroyed in one commune of Grand’Anse, 5 completely destroyed in South, and 3 completely destroyed in Nippes.

Fearing cracks in buildings and aftershocks, the population avoids staying inside the buildings, especially the hospitals where patients are sometimes relocated in the courtyards. Telecommunications are fragile as local services were quickly saturated. Accessibility for humanitarian response and evacuation of wounded people to the capital remains challenging as the main road leading to the affected areas is still under gangs’ control. Negotiations for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor are ongoing (lead: BINUH-OCHA) and UNHAS helicopter is available. Landslides also restrain access to certain affected areas.

The National Center for Emergency Operations (COUN) and Departmental Centers for Emergency Operation (COUD) were activated and led by the DGPC (Direction Générale de la Protection Civile) while UNICEF is ensuring its presence and support, together with OCHA and other partners, at the national and departmental levels. Press briefings are held by the COUN under the leadership of the Prime Minister to keep the community informed. The coordination of needs assessments and response is supported at both COUN and South COUD levels by the presence of many partners, including UNICEF. A rapid damage assessment and needs analysis will be conducted on Sunday August 15th, by DGPC in the South department with UNICEF and other NGOs and agencies’ technical support.