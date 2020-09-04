UNICEF Haiti Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: 1 January - 30 June 2020

Highlights

UNICEF Haiti is facing a major shortfall of US$7.5 million for its 2020 HAC appeal and US$43.6 million for its COVID-19 Response Plan to meet the basic needs of children and their families amid multiple on-going crisis, including a protracted socio-political crisis, rising food insecurity and malnutrition, the Haitian-Dominican migration situation, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has put greater pressure on the livelihoods of vulnerable families and further exacerbated existing humanitarian needs. Up to 4 million children are missing out on their education and an estimated 167,000 children are suffering from food insecurity and acute malnutrition. Children are at heightened risk of abuse, exploitation, and violence, while economic shutdowns, physical distancing and confinement measures also pose serious threats to children’s health, wellbeing, and protection.

Despite severe disruptions due to COVID-19, UNICEF Haiti has been engaged since day one in supporting the Government of Haiti and developed a US$51.7 million COVID-19 Response Plan focused on emergency WASH and public health response, and continuity of basic services in Health, Nutrition, WASH, Education, and Child Protection.