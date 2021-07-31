UNICEF Haiti Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1, 01 January - 30 June 2021

Highlights

Haiti continues facing multiple crises, including growing political instability after the President Moise assassination on July 7th, growing gang related violence and insecurity with raising number of internally displaced people (IDPs), civil unrest, deteriorating socio-economic conditions, rising food insecurity and malnutrition, the Haitian-Dominican migration dynamic, and high vulnerability to natural hazards, all of which have been further exacerbated by COVID-19. Gang violence and political-electoral uncertainty remain of concern as may result in increased social unrest and insecurity, especially in the capital and its metropolitan area, affecting vulnerable children and their families.

In response, UNICEF Haiti is supporting the continuity of basic services, including water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education, health, nutrition, child protection and social protection services. UNICEF also continues to facilitate disaster risk reduction, emergency preparedness, and interventions to address violence against children as well as gender-based violence (GBV) and prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse.

UNICEF is requesting US$48.9 million to meet the projected humanitarian needs of Haitian children and their families. With the mid-year important funding gap, UNICEF risks not to be able to ensure an appropriate response to the mentioned ongoing crisis.