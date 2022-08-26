UNICEF Haiti Humanitarian Situation Report - Mid-Year 2022

Highlights

In 2022, humanitarian needs across the country persist, with over 30 per cent of the population in need of emergency relief, including over 2 million children (an increase from 2021). Almost one year since the 14 August 2021 earthquake, UNICEF continues to support the Government-led response on humanitarian and reconstruction including, assuring the construction of a priority 38 schools with support of NGOs and private sector/construction firms, providing school supplies to teachers and 132,000 students: providing clean water, psychosocial support through 50 child friendly spaces and health and nutrition services through 17 mobile health clinics and strengthening of 28 health facilities.

Urban violence in Port au Prince continues to further deteriorate an already precarious situation for children and their families notably in communes of Croix de Bouquets, Cite Soleil, La Saline, Martissant and others leaving 500,000 children without regular access to schools, limited access to water and alarming malnutrition rates. UNICEF is responding to emerging needs by providing humanitarian support to displaced populations and affected communities across sectors.

In response to the return of Haitian migrants, UNICEF continues to support sister agencies to address the needs of migrants on several flights a week by ensuring water stations and portable toilet services at ports of entry, while assuring child protection support for children with direct follow up on unaccompanied minors together with Government counterparts.

Situation in Numbers

2,200,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (HRP 2022)

4,900,000 people in need (HRP 2022)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2022, UNICEF is appealing for US$ 97 million to ensure life-saving humanitarian support for women and children in Haiti. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received. To date in 2022, the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), the Government of France, USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance and private donors via the Spanish Committee for UNICEF, the Swiss Committee for UNICEF and United States fund for UNICEF have generously contributed to ensuring UNICEF’s 2022 humanitarian response in Haiti.

Given the significant needs, UNICEF received an internal allocation of US$ 2 million in flexible global humanitarian thematic (GHT) funds which are allowing for the scale up of the response in areas affected by the urban-gang violence. However, halfway through 2022, the Haiti HAC still has a funding gap of 66 per cent. Without sufficient additional funding around 500,000 people will not have access to water, and over 125,000 children will not access formal or non-formal education.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Haiti continues to remain a highly complex country, facing multiple crises concurrently and at high risk/vulnerability for natural hazards. The population is still reeling from the assassination of President Moise last year on 7 July 2021, with indefinitely postponed elections and a challenged Government with the growing gang violence, social unrest and insecurity notably in the capital’s metropolitan areas.

Almost one year since the 14 August 2021 earthquake, of the 1,250 destroyed schools in the most affected departments of Sud, Grand'Anse and Nippes the majority are yet to be rebuilt, leaving an estimated 300,000 children in non-conducive learning environments and some of them completely deprived from their right to education. The acts of violence recorded in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area, particularly in Bel-air, Bas-Delmas, Centre-Ville, Martissant, Cité Soleil, Croix-des-Bouquets and Tabarre during the last quarter of 2020, and all of 2021, continue in 2022. Thousands of households, including children, have been forced to flee these areas for their safety, many are being accommodated in host families who themselves are having to stretch their means to support additional family, and others have had to move to provincial towns. More than 1,700 schools in and around these areas have been closed under pressure from armed groups, depriving children of their right to education.

The urban gang violence also continues to have an impact outside Port Au Prince, presenting operational challenges, as well as safety and security concerns which are resulting in restrictions along the main route for ground transportation route to the South. The humanitarian corridor which allowed for lifesaving supplies to reach the south following the earthquake, remains interrupted, due to continued gang violence and capacity limitations of the Haitian National Police. Transportation of supplies and materials is also being severely hampered by the continued shortage of fuel throughout the country, causing important delays on the response delivery and high operational costs from providers.

In line with the 2022 Haiti Humanitarian Response Plan, UNICEF’s humanitarian response in 2022 is prioritizing support to children and their families in the 14 August 2021 earthquake affected areas, those in need of humanitarian assistance in Port-au-Prince metropolitan area affected by violence between armed gangs, at ports of entry which are seeing the return of migrants, at the border with the Dominican Republic noting that 1 in 3 migrant children is unaccompanied, and in phase 4 communes of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).