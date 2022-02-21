UNICEF Haiti Humanitarian Situation Report End of Year 2021

Highlights

Haiti continues facing multiple crises, including growing political instability after President Moise’s assassination on July 7th, increasing gang related violence and insecurity with increasing number of internally displaced people (IDPs), civil unrest, deteriorating socio-economic conditions, rising food insecurity and malnutrition, the Haitian-Dominican migration dynamic, and the 7.2 magnitude earthquake of 14 August 2021 in the South that has further exacerbated an already challenging humanitarian situation. Gang violence and political-electoral uncertainty remain of concern as it may result in increased social unrest and insecurity, especially in the capital and its metropolitan area, affecting vulnerable children and their families.

In response, UNICEF Haiti is supporting the continuity of basic services, including water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education, health, nutrition, child protection and social protection services. UNICEF also continues to facilitate disaster risk reduction, emergency preparedness, and interventions to address violence against children as well as gender-based violence (GBV) and prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA).

UNICEF has requested a total of US$ 122.2 million, including US$ 73.3 million for the earthquake response in the South and US$ 48.9 million to cover other humanitarian needs in the country. With the current funding gap of 60%, UNICEF risks not to be able to ensure an appropriate response to the mentioned ongoing crisis.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In response to the 14 August earthquake, UNICEF revised its appeal to request an additional US$73.3 million (on top of previously requested US$48.9 million), in line with the earthquake Inter-Agency Flash Appeal. By December 2021,

US$48.5 million had been raised against the revised 2021 HAC to support implementation of child protection, education, health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), cholera prevention and COVID-19 interventions, as well as to cover operational and logistics support costs related to delivery of this assistance, leaving an overall funding gap of 60%.1 UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received. Important contributions were received from Germany, ECHO, France, Japan, GAVI, the Task Force for Global Health, the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), the UNICEF’s Global Humanitarian Thematic funds for the overall humanitarian response. In addition, emergency funding was received for the earthquake response from SIDA, CERF, Japan, Canada,

Education Cannot Wait, France, USAID, AECID, ECHO, and Liechtenstein, as well as individual and private contributions through UNICEF National Committees. To meet the immediate response needs, UNICEF has reprogrammed and reallocated US$ 3.3 million to procure urgent emergency response supplies and received an internal loan of US$ 2.5 million from the UNICEF Emergency Programme Fund.

With 60% of the funding needs unanswered, UNICEF is facing serious challenges to ensure an appropriate response to children and their families affected by the multiple emergencies, including the earthquake in the Southern region, the population affected by gang violence in urban areas, the repatriated migrants (over 24,000 people in 2021, according to IOM) and people affected by other humanitarian situations, ensuring the provision of basic services such as education, health, WASH and protection assistance, including for those affected by GBV, exploitation or family separation.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Humanitarian needs are rapidly growing in the aftermath of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti on 14 August 2021, affecting more than 800,000 people including 340,000 children, in the departments of Sud,

Grand’Anse and Nippes, and caused more than 2,200 deaths, some 115,000 homes destroyed, and 97 health systems and 1,250 schools partially damaged or destroyed, rendering thousands homeless and in urgent need of assistance. Beyond immediate needs, according to the government-led Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) exercise, focused on longer term recovery needs and priorities, total damages are estimated at US$ 1.98 billion, and losses are projected at US$ 1.62 billion. The Southern region continues suffering from frequent aftershocks: in January 2022, several hundreds of seismic movements have been recorded (magnitude 4 and above, see map).

Additionally, during the last week of January, 10 municipalities in the Nippes and other departments (North and NorthEast) have suffered heavy floodings, both at urban and rural areas, due to the unexpected heavy rains, affecting more than 2,500 families.

In the metropolitan area of the capital city Port-au-Prince, due to the increasing activities and clashes among armed gangs, and following the assassination of President Moise, a growing number of families have been affected and forced to leave their homes to survive, with thousands of children in fear and without access to basic social services such as education, recreation and health, and becoming more vulnerable to violence. A recent interview to OHCHR Representative in Haiti (1 Feb 2022) explains in detail the situation, including the worrying human rights violations for children, women and other vulnerable groups.2 Many of the internally displaced people (estimated at around 19,000 by OCHA) found temporary shelter in public spaces (sports centers, schools or churches) and several thousands are hosted at relatives or acquaintances’ homes. Finally, the allarming situation of the Haitian migrants who are being repatriated from the United States of America and other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, has not improved: according to IOM data, over 24,100 persons have been repatriated in 2021 (around 21% children), of which more than 18,000 from the United States.

Security and humanitarian access remain of concern, as the majority of the affected areas are controlled by the gangs, hampering access to provide humanitarian response.

The COVID-19 e situation in the country is improving with few cases an deaths reported. The total number of cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic is 29,907, with 807 deaths (source: MoH).