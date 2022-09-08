UNFPA Haiti Factsheet, March - August 2022

PROJECT TITLE

Improving access and provision of essential, integrated, quality sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence (SRH/GBV) services in the South and Port-Au-Prince

OVERVIEW OF THE SITUATION

In 2021, Haiti experienced a profound deterioration of its political, socio-economic, security, and environmental context, resulting in increased humanitarian needs. Estimated at 4.4 million people in 2021, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Haiti has increased to 4.9 million in 2022, or 43% of the total population.

The main factors behind this increase are: I) the earthquake of August 14, 2021, which affected 800,000 people living in the departments of Grand'Anse, South and Nippes, especially in terms of access to essential services and shelter; II) the conflicts between armed gangs in the metropolitan area of the capital, which have led to a significant increase in risks and cases of protection against the population, particularly cases of gender-based violence (GBV); III) the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a lesser impact; IV) the hydrometeorological shocks that Haiti regularly experiences remain a threat to the country.

SEXUAL, REPRODUCTIVE AND GENDER VIOLENCE NEEDS

Insuficient emergency obstetric and newborn care services for pregnant women

Limited of multisectoral GBV response and prevention services Inadequate reference system

Insuffcient supplies for essential drugs, SRH commodities, and medical equipment

Lack of trained staff to assist GBV survivors