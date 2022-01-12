UN Haiti - Tribute to the victims of the earthquake of January 12, 2010

Today, 12 January 2022, the United Nations remembers the hundreds of thousands of Haitians who lost their lives and the many thousands more who sustained permanent injuries in the earthquake that twelve years ago devastated the capital of Haiti and surrounding areas.

We also commemorate the memory of our 102 UN personnel who laid down their lives on that day.

Following one of the darkest days in its history, Haiti has drawn on the resilience of its people, the work of its institutions and the assistance of its many friends and supporters to overcome the ravages caused by that calamity. The same sense of resilience and solidarity allowed the Haitians to promptly respond to the dramatic earthquake that hit the southern regions of the country last August.

Today, we renew our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and our sympathy for all those whose lives continue to be affected by this tragedy. We also renew our commitment to work alongside the Haitian people and with the country’s friends and supporters to help build a sustainable, inclusive, and brighter future for Haiti.

