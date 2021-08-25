UN and partners appeal for $187.3 million to support quake-stricken Haiti to recover

PORT-AU-PRINCE, 25 August 2021 - The United Nations and partners appealed today for US$187.3 urgently needed to provide vital relief assistance to more than 800,000 people affected by the devastating earthquake in Haiti, including shelter, water and sanitation, emergency healthcare, food, protection and early recovery.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on 14 August causing large-scale damage across the country’s southern peninsula. More than 2,200 people lost their lives and over 12,000 people have been injured. It was followed by Tropical Depression Grace that caused flooding in the quake-affected parts of the country. The situation has also heightened risk of another wave of COVID-19, as vaccinations against COVID-19 had only just started in Haiti in mid-July.

The Flash Appeal will target 500,000 of the most vulnerable people of the 650,000 identified to be in need of assistance.

In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, under the leadership of the Government, local and international humanitarian partners rapidly launched a massive relief operation. Search and rescue and medical teams are working to find survivors and providing urgent medical care in hard-to-reach areas. Partners have begun providing safe drinking water and food to the quake victims.

Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry emphasized, “We need efforts for recovery and reconstruction to start in earnest and simultaneously with the humanitarian response.”

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Bruno Lemarquis, said, “Haiti and its people need the world’s solidarity more than ever today as they deal with multiples crises at the same time. We thank countries who have responded so quickly and generously with personnel and humanitarian aid and we hope they will continue to do so. In the context of this response, moving towards recovery, and taking into account lessons learned from the devastating 2010 earthquake, it will be absolutely essential to support and rally behind national leadership and coordination efforts, support national and local capacities, systems, economic actors, and to build on Haitian knowledge and expertise for a contextualized response.”

“The United Nations and its partners are working together with the Government of Haiti to address the urgent needs of Haitians affected by the earthquake and Tropical Depression Grace”, said the UN’s Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Ramesh Rajasingham. “To do this, we need immediate funding.”

He continued, “We need safe and unimpeded access to all people in need. All parties, including armed groups, must ensure that humanitarian organizations and aid supplies have sustained and safe access to the affected areas.”

A surge in gang-related violence since June has led to displacement of an estimated 19,000 people in areas near the capital, Port-au-Prince which has made access to the quake-affected southwestern peninsula difficult.

The appeal reflects both the scale of the needs and the significant logistical challenges linked to providing an effective large-scale humanitarian response in hard-to-reach areas. Partners will provide emergency basic services including shelter, WASH, health, food, education and protection services to 500,000 people.

The UN Central Emergency Response Fund has made $8 million available to jump-start humanitarian activities on the ground.

