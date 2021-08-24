UK sends shelter kits and solar powered lanterns for up to 1300 vulnerable families in Haiti

The UK Government is sending relief supplies to Haiti, to help vulnerable families affected by the recent earthquake.

Today (24 August) the UK has sent 20 metric tonnes of aid items to Haiti, to help recovery efforts following the recent devastating earthquake;

The shipment includes shelter kits and solar powered lanterns for up to 1,300 families, with more such support to follow later in the month;

The aid left Heathrow via a British Airways/ IAG Cargo flight today and is due to arrive in Haiti early in the morning (UK time) on 25 August;

The kits will go to vulnerable families impacted by the earthquake and will be distributed by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) across the country;

This is part of £1m UK support to Haiti announced last week Gov.UK

UK Minister of State for the Caribbean Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon said: