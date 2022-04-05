Trust must be earned: Perceptions of aid in Haiti, A reality check on post-quake accountability to affected people, April 2022 [EN/HT]

Executive summary

Haitians are no strangers to foreign aid. Billions have been poured into the socalled Republic of NGOs, which at any given time hosts thousands of projects with aspirations ranging from improving sanitation to transforming livelihoods. The earthquake that ravaged Port-au-Prince in 2010 highlighted the chaos and sometimes the absurdity of the international aid machine. For years, the capital was overwhelmed with shipments of supplies, convoys of Landcruisers, media, celebrities, and planeloads of people wanting to help. There have been claims of corruption, poor coordination, and exploitation. Many years on, people are still asking where the money has gone. Haiti has inspired global debate on humanitarian reform, formalised in the Grand Bargain commitments1 , but clear improvements remain elusive.

When the August 2021 earthquake in the nation’s south sparked a new surge of international aid, Ground Truth Solutions decided to ask whether Haiti’s citizens feel humanitarian organisations are meeting community expectations, and where they are falling short.

We surveyed 1251 people affected by the earthquake to compare their expectations of humanitarian workers and programmes with their experiences of aid in reality. We then talked to 86 people in qualitative, long-form interviews and focus group discussions to discover where and why gaps between expectations and reality exist, and how they can be resolved.