Tropical Storm Laura and Marco - Information Bulletin no. 1

HIGHLIGHTS

• Tropical Storm Laura seems to have mainly impacted the southern areas of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

• The Dominican Red Cross is assessing the situation in Uvilla, Barahona, where the local branch has reported important floods. The level of several rivers is closely monitored, as floods could still affect the countries' portions.

• The Dominican Red Cross, World Food Programme, and IFRC are coordinating to evaluate the affected families' assistance. The decision to activate emergency assistance will be taken in the next 48 hs, considering the national response capacity.

• The Haitian Red Cross is assessing the situation and doing some food distributions in Petion-Ville, Cité Soleil, and SouthEast department.

CONTEXT

Tropical Storm Laura

According to the latest forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) on August 24, 2020, 09:00:00 GMT Tropical Storm - Laura, is in the Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h (63 mph), and wind gusts up to 120 km/h (75 mph).2 According to the forecast, the cyclone is headed West-northwest at about 33 km/h (21 mph) and is expected to remain at this strength over the next 24 hours. It is cautioned, however, that the storm's actual position may shift significantly over the next few days.

Based on the current forecast (the storm's center and path), Tropical Storm - Laura made landfall at Camagüey (Cuba), with sustained winds of about 102 km/h (63 mph).

According to the Pacific Disaster Center3 , an estimated 3.59 Million people, 1.38 Million households, and 407 billion of American dollars (USD) of infrastructure4 are potentially exposed to moderate to severe damaging winds (with damage expected closer to the shores). All shorelines in the path of the storm are exposed to potential storm surge, and inland areas within the proximity of the storm are exposed to potential flooding.

Tropical Storm Marco

Tropical Storm - Marco, is in the Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h (58 mph), and wind gusts up to 111 km/h (69 mph). According to the forecast, the cyclone is headed Northwest at about 17 km/h (10 mph) and is expected to weaken over the next 24 hours. It is cautioned, however, that the storm's actual position may shift significantly over the next few days. Based on the current forecast (the storm's center and path), Tropical Storm - Marco is within 299 km (186 miles) from United States, and the center is expected to make landfall within the next 20 hours, along the shores of/near Louisiana, with sustained winds of about 83 km/h (52 mph).

For the extended forecast, models do not show a concentrated population exposed to moderate or severe damaging winds (within the extended forecast area) at this time. All shorelines in the path of the storm are exposed to potential storm surge, and inland areas within the proximity of the storm are exposed to potential flooding.