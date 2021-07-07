Tropical Storm Elsa Situation Report No.3 as of 4:00pm on July 6, 2021

Elsa downgraded to a Tropical Storm

SITUATION

Elsa upgraded around 7:45am (AST) on Friday July 2, 2021. Elsa impacted Barbados with maximum sustained winds near75mph, with higher gusts. Elsa continued its path west-northwest near 28mph (44km/h) and passed near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands. As of 11:00am EDT Monday July 5 Tropical Storm Elsa had passed Jamaica, Haiti and the Cayman Islands. No other CDEMA Participating States are threatened at this time.

Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA)

Actions

The Regional Coordination Plan (RCP) remains activated as well as the Regional Coordination Centre (RCC).

CDEMA Coordinating Unit (CU) continues to operate in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the RCP which includes maintaining contact with the threatened/impacted states and RRM partners.

The Regional Deployment teams – Rapid Needs Assessment Team (RNAT), CARICOM Operational Support Team (COST), the CARICOM Disaster Assessment and Coordination (CDAC), the CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit (CDRU) and the Regional Search and Rescue (RSAR) remain on Alert.

The RCC continues to communicate with the impacted States to determine how their immediate needs can be met through the sub-regional warehouses.

Prepared an Operational Plan of possible impact scenarios and responses, and coordinating initial needs identified from Participating States.

Issued two (2) Information Notes and three (3) Situation Reports.

Convened four (4) CDPG Meetings and briefed the CARICOM Secretary General and CDEMA Council Chair.