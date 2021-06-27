Terms of Reference - Evaluation of Haiti WFP Country Strategic Plan 2019-2022

Country Strategic Plan Evaluations (CSPEs) encompass the WFP strategy and entirety of WFP activities during a specific period. Their purpose is twofold: 1) to provide evaluation evidence and learning on WFP's performance for country-level strategic decisions, specifically for developing the next Country Strategic Plan (CSP) and 2) to provide accountability for results to WFP stakeholders. These evaluations are mandatory for all CSPs and are carried out in line with the WFP Policy on Country Strategic Plans and the WFP Evaluation Policy.

1. Background

1.1. Introduction

1 . These Terms of Reference (TOR) were prepared by the WFP Office of Evaluation based upon an initial document review and consultations with the Country Office. Their purpose is to provide key information to stakeholders about the evaluation, to guide the evaluation team and specify expectations during the various phases of the evaluation.

2 . Country Strategic Plan Evaluations (CSPEs) encompass the WFP strategy and entirety of WFP activities during a specific period. Their purpose is twofold: 1) to provide evaluation evidence and learning on WFP's performance for country-level strategic decisions, specifically for developing the next Country Strategic Plan (CSP) and 2) to provide accountability for results to WFP stakeholders. These evaluations are mandatory for all CSPs and are carried out in line with the WFP Policy on Country Strategic Plans and the WFP Evaluation Policy.