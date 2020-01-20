Terms of Reference for Baseline and Endline Evaluation of WFP’S USDA McGovern - Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Programme’s Support in Haiti, Sept. 2020 to Sept. 2023 Grant fiscal years 2020 to 2023 WFP Haiti Country Office

These Terms of Reference (TOR) are for activity evaluation of the World Food Programme (WFP)’s United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Programme’s support in North, Northeast and Grand-Anse Departments in Haiti. The total budget for this project is USD 23 million (over three years). The programme implementation runs from 2020 through 2023. The TOR therefore covers the two different operational evaluations that will be generated under this FY19 programmatic grant cycle, including the baseline and final evaluation. The baseline, which will provide a situational analysis, is scheduled for 2020 and the final evaluation, which will provide an evidence-based, independent assessment of the performance of the programme, in 2022 before the project closes. In this TOR, the entire piece of work, i.e. baseline and final activity evaluation, will be referred to as ‘evaluation’.

This evaluation is commissioned by WFP Haiti Country office (CO).The Baseline exercise will cover the period from January 2019 to May 2020.