TİKA and AMEXCID Provided 10 Tons of Humanitarian Aid Materials to Haiti

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided 10 tons of food and hygiene materials to Haiti, which was damaged in the earthquake, in cooperation with the Mexican International Development Cooperation Agency (AMEXCID)

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti on August 14 caused many deaths, injuries and extensive damage in the country.

Under the Humanitarian Aid Project, TİKA delivered 10 tons of humanitarian aid materials consisting of rice, beans, lentils, oil and hygiene materials in 1000 boxes to be sent to Haiti.

Turkey's Ambassador to Mexico Tahsin Timur Söylemez, AMEXCID Director Dr. Laura Elena Carrillo Cubillas, AMEXCID managers and TİKA’s Mexico Coordinator Fatih Abdi Çetin attended the delivery ceremony of aid materials.

"Turkey and Mexico have many things in common"

Pointing out that Turkey and Mexico have many common aspects in his speech, Ambassador Söylemez said that they especially needed Haiti and that they supported them in difficult times. He also stated that it is an important day as mutual support and bilateral relations were developed between Mexico and Turkey.

A press release by the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that international cooperation between TİKA and AMEXCID will continue.

The parcels provided by TİKA were delivered to Haiti by military planes through the Mexican Air and Naval Forces, and were distributed to the public by the Civil Protection Units of the Haitian Government.