Survivor Community-Led Response (SCLR) Learning Analysis - Haiti: A review of the survivor and community led response approach

Executive summary

On Saturday 14th August 2021 a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Haiti with devastating consequences. Christian Aid worked with local partner organisations Konbite pou Ranfose Aksyon Lakay (KORAL) and Service Jésuites aux Migrants (SJM) to implement the Haiti Earthquake Response which would test the sclr approach at scale for the first time in a complex emergency response in Haiti.

Sclr is an emergency response approach developed to support and resource individuals and communities affected by sudden or protracted crises. Local to Global Protection Initiative (L2PG) established the approach with aspirations to build on and support the spontaneous self-help actions of crisis affected population. The approach brings together the cash, localisation, nexus and participation agendas of the Grand Bargain.

Following analysis of the approach the overarching findings indicate that people are happier when they are in the driving seat of emergency response projects.

The sclr approach promotes mutually beneficial outcomes and leaves community members with the tools, skillset, and most importantly the will to continue to advocate for their communities and its development.

“This is the method that is good for the community because the community is involved more. When they impose things on us, it is in the cadre of restraint. But when they give us the liberty of choice, we enlarge the cadre more.” Community participant