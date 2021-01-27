Study of the Impacts of Climate Change on the Women and Men of the Caribbean. Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience Countries

This report aims to provide an overview of the gender and climate resilience nexus in the Caribbean and provide gender-inclusive recommendations for climate resilience programmes in the region. This report has been developed within the context of the Caribbean Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (PPCR) to support gender mainstreaming into the regional and national programme activities (see Box 1 for more information). Specifically, the report seeks to :

Understand how men and women participate in climate resilience programmes and how gender inequalities are exacerbated by climate change impacts in the sectors covered by the PPCR.

Identify institutional arrangements and good practices for integrating gender equality concerns in Caribbean climate resilience programmes.

The audience for this report is PPCR stakeholders (e.g. executing agencies, implementing partners, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) country office teams) and project teams in the Caribbean seeking to mainstream gender into climate resilience projects in the future.