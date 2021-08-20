Stepping up for Haiti: The UPS Foundation gets to work

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake recently hit western Haiti, causing thousands of fatalities, and leaving countless people without homes or shelter. Tropical Storm Claire came through the country, creating added challenges for the people of Haiti.

In the days immediately following the devastation, UPS and The UPS Foundation went to work, committing more than $500,000 for food, shelter, medical care and aid to those who need it most.

UPS’s work in Haiti is a collaborative effort that includes non-profit partners, UPS Healthcare, Freight Forwarding and Coyote Logistics. Specifically, The UPS Foundation has coordinated three emergency relief flights through UPS Global Freight Forwarding. Combined, more than 1,000 hygiene kits, 3,000 blankets, 2,000 mosquito nets, 65 pallets and flatbeds containing food, water, medical supplies, PPE, mobile clinic kits, tents, mattresses, cots and other critical supplies will be delivered.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Haiti,” said Joe Ruiz, vice president of social impact and The UPS Foundation. “The UPS Foundation is committed to delivering disaster relief and improving the well-being of the Haitian community by tapping into our partnerships and innovative logistical expertise for health and humanitarian solutions to those impacted by this awful disaster.”

Stepping up for Haiti isn’t new to UPS. In 2010, The UPS Foundation contributed more than $1 million in cash and in-kind support to earthquake relief efforts. UPS also donated tracking technology to streamline the distribution of food and critical supplies to more than 4,000 affected families. And, two years before that, UPS provided logistics support when the island nation was hit by hurricanes and flooding.

“This is our purpose in action – how we are moving our world forward by delivering what matters,” Joe said.

The UPS Foundation’s non-profit partners in Haiti include: Haitian Global Health Alliance in support of GHESKIO, The Salvation Army, SOS, CARE, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Reach Out America, World Hope International, CORE, WORK and United Nations World Food Programme.

UPS has supported disaster relief for decades, providing funds, transportation and logistics expertise to non-governmental organizations and relief agencies around the world.

To learn more about The UPS Foundation’s health & humanitarian efforts, take a look at The UPS Foundation’s Social Impact Report.