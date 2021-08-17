Statement by the Secretary-General - on Haiti earthquake response

The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people of Haiti at this difficult time.

The earthquake has destroyed or damaged thousands of homes, as well as hospitals and schools, churches, bridges and roads.

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed expressed her support directly to Prime Minister Ariel Henry yesterday.

The UN team on the ground is working with the Government to help ensure humanitarian aid and personnel can reach people in need.

UN agencies and partners are mobilizing resources and personnel in support of the Government response.

Staff from the UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination teams are on their way to support coordination and assessments.

The UN has allocated US$8 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to provide essential health care, clean water, emergency shelter and sanitation for all affected people.

Today relief convoys reached affected communities in Les Cayes, Jérémie and Nippes.

We will continue to scale up our response to the hardest-hit areas even as Tropical Storm Grace approaches Haiti with its threat of heavy rainfall and flash floods.

As assessments reveal the level of suffering, the scale of humanitarian need in Haiti continues to grow. I call on all Member States to mobilize efforts to support Haitiin averting a humanitarian disaster.

I have a message to the people of Haiti: you are not alone. We will stand by your side and support you every step of the way out of this crisis.